Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Gina's avatar
Gina
3h

I was 9 years older than my ex. Still going to look for a younger man now that I am single! I am trim, fit, and look younger.

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Mary Camarillo's avatar
Mary Camarillo
2h

Susan Tedeschi is nine years older than Derek Trucks and they make incredible music together in their 12 piece band.

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