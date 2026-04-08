Here, architect and novelist Margalit Shinar responds. - Sari Botton

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Margalit Shinar, right, with her husband and co-author, economist David Woo, earlier this year. Their significant age difference was the subject of Woo’s recent New York Times Modern Love essay, She was 40. I was 20. Could we make it work?

Margalit Shinar is the co-author of Merry-Go-Round Broke Down , a novel of greed, guilt & globalization just published in the United States. An architect by training, she holds a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and a Master’s degree in Art History from Tufts University. Born in New York to French émigré parents, Margalit is fluent in English, French, Hebrew, and Italian.

Her co-author, David Woo , is a renowned global macro strategist. Bloomberg has described him as “one of the most outspoken voices on Wall Street,” while Business Insider named him among “the twelve smartest people on Wall Street.” The two have been married for nearly 40 years. Their love story was recently published in the New York Times Modern Love column, in an essay titled, “ She was 40. I was 20. Could we make it work? ”

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How old are you?

78.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I am 78. Those who say “it’s just a number” are mistaken, I think. 78 is old by any historical standard if one simply judges by physical capabilities. My shoulder constantly hurts from an old injury. I am tired, oh so tired, quite often. Loud noises bother me. I have difficulty sitting down on the floor and then getting up again. I have continence problems. As a character in my book says: “Growing old sucks”.

But in my mind? There the delineation between old and young is less clear. There are days that I feel energetic and young, myself at the age of 40, say. Full of plans for the day, for the week, for the next month.

If forced to provide an answer, I would say the age of 40 was my favorite because at that age I finally gained confidence in who I was: a rebel at heart. It was what gave me the courage to acknowledge the big love of my life and then marry the man who, though twenty years younger than I am, is my second husband. 40 is an age which should be celebrated. Beauty is not yet lost, nor, with modern medicine, is health. The follies of extreme youth are past. The ravages of old age not yet begun.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

Generally, I feel young for my age. I think that it’s because I cultivate the flexibility of my mind. I recently finished writing a first novel with my husband—a feat usually reserved for the younger and fitter. Merry-go-round Broke Down just came out! It was a long journey, taking ten years to complete, and it forced me to stay on toes. It was in a way the most creative period of my life. The book, set in ten different countries was also a journey of education, and there is nothing like an education to keep oneself young.

I’m not completely “set in my ways” as many of my age cohort are. I can still teach myself to change some habits. Though I learn more slowly now, I can master some of the complexities of the digital world. Better than many, according to my kids.

Margalit Shinar with her first born, Kedem, in 1979.

What do you like about being your age?

Being old is much maligned. The only cloud on my being 78 is the future horizon which, statistically speaking, is shrinking as every year passes. Yes, there are aches and pains. Yet, one can ignore pain if it’s not overwhelming. After all, as a woman, I used to suffer from menstrual pains once a month. Weren’t we taught to grin and bear it? Those pains are thankfully gone now.

And as a philosopher friend once told me: With the fading of youthful passions there comes a wonderful peace and inner balance of the heart. With advanced age one enters a kind of Buddhist monastery of the mind where the world outside with all its turmoil is kept at bay. Finally, I can let go. Finally, I can do and think what I want. Beyond that, there is the ripening of wisdom. That is not a cliché. The old have seen everything. And I mean everything. We are not surprised by the evils that beset our world.

What is difficult about being your age?

Old age is the next frontier of taboos to be broken down. We are afraid of talking about growing old. “Oh no—you’re not old! It’s all in your imagination!” and the subject is sidelined, perhaps to be analyzed as a sociological phenomenon. There is no room in our society for getting old. And not too much respect for this last stage in life.

Sometimes all I want is to be allowed to grow old in peace. Rocking the day away in the proverbial rocking-chair. Being an observer of life rather than a participant. But it is not permitted! We are constantly harangued and lectured to into being pretend-young. Exercise! Eat this, don’t eat that! Come on, join us at the beach! Be active! Get yourself out there!

For me the main difficulty of aging is the decrease in energy. In old age I am energetic in spurts. In my mind I volunteer to this or that organization. I go on this or that trip. But then, I am too tired to carry these plans out. I reproach myself for a lack of drive. And despite the brave face I put on—for my family, for myself—the recurring discomforts of the small breakdowns of the body are unnerving. There is good in old age, yes, but there is also plenty of bad.

I recently finished writing a first novel with my husband—a feat usually reserved for the younger and fitter. Merry-go-round Broke Down just came out! It was a long journey, taking ten years to complete, and it forced me to stay on toes. It was in a way the most creative period of my life. The book, set in ten different countries was also a journey of education, and there is nothing like an education to keep oneself young.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

The most surprising thing is that being old is not as terrible as everybody says it is! Obviously, I am in relatively good health. Many older people suffer from incapacitating health problems. But some young people do too. It is far worse for them.

Many speak about the loneliness of the old, without mentioning the loneliness of the young which is much more terrible and unnatural. But I personally find that with age, I not only tolerate loneliness better, I actually enjoy it! Loneliness is not quite the same as being alone, of course. So perhaps I am making the wrong statement. More precisely, I enjoy being alone with myself, which I had not expected.

Margalit Shinar and David Woo at a wedding in 2001.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

I do not tire of repeating: Age has given me wisdom. Wisdom is not the same as intelligence. Wisdom is born of life’s lessons understood.

Aging has given me more tolerance, too. As my kids say: I’ve mellowed.

And age has given me a most precious commodity: free time. That is why old people who suffer from loneliness in reality suffer from their inability to fill up their time. That is why older people try sometimes to put off their retirement. What will they “do” they ask themselves when they stop working. My answer is the only one palliative and that is the cultivation not only of one’s garden, but of one’s mind.

Now I have the time to indulge in all the small things I never had a moment to spare for while working or bringing up my kids. From playing games on the internet to reading the news from A to Z, to digging up the favorite songs of my youth on YouTube and listening to them, wallowing in my memories.

But aging has taken away too. It has robbed me of some enthusiasms and appetites I had in the past. I have less appetite for gourmet food for instance. And I have no sexual appetite. But, I shrug to myself. So what? Life is so broad and varied that other pleasures and interests fill the gap.

In general, my aging has taken away nothing that, today, is really important to me anymore. I do not sigh and think to myself, “If only I were young again.” And why is that? Because the only organ that can improve with age is the brain.

The most surprising thing is that being old is not as terrible as everybody says it is! Obviously, I am in relatively good health. Many older people suffer from incapacitating health problems. But some young people do too. It is far worse for them.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

Getting older has cemented my identity. I used to try and conform with others when I was young, now I am proud of who I am. Old-age has given me fearlessness.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

The only age-related milestone I can think of which I have not missed is my own death. The only milestone I can look forward to, which is way off-schedule, is possibly the birth of a great-grandchild. But since my eldest grandson is 9 years old, this would entail, if he marries very young, my living another fifteen years or more. If I live to 100, I may yet reach this milestone.

Margalit Shinar with her daughter Kedem in a helicopter on her 70th birthday, 2018.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

This question is difficult to answer. But if forced to provide an answer, I would say the age of 40 because at that age I finally gained confidence in who I was: a rebel at heart. It was what gave me the courage to acknowledge the big love of my life and then marry the man who, though twenty years younger than I am, is my second husband. 40 is an age which should be celebrated. Beauty is not yet lost, nor, with modern medicine, is health. The follies of extreme youth are past. The ravages of old age not yet begun.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

There are several people whose old age inspire me, but who are not around anymore. The first is my grandfather, who still went horseback riding in New York’s Central Park at the age of eighty. He died at the age of 94 with his full faculties intact. The second is my mother-in-law from my first marriage. She was the queen bee of the family, retaining her incredible sense of humor, her force of character and sparkle into her 90s! I aspire to remain, as I age, an important pillar of my family too.

Aging has robbed me of some enthusiasms and appetites I had in the past. I have less appetite for gourmet food for instance. And I have no sexual appetite. But, I shrug to myself. So what? Life is so broad and varied that other pleasures and interests fill the gap.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

Style-wise: never give in to dumpy, shapeless, colorless clothes. Never reveal skin that should not be revealed, never dress too young for one’s age. Nor too old either! This is VERY hard. I used to be obsessed with clothes. I loved new clothes and shoes and still salivate over certain styles that I know are not for me anymore (such as a strapless bustier for the summer or a backless dress). I can’t wear heels—they hurt my feet and affect my sense of balance, so I only wear flats. But I refuse to wear gym shoes all day. I play around with orthopedic insoles in regular shoes—mainly ballerinas—until I feel comfortable.

Beauty-wise, if you are a woman, have that face lift. But go to the best surgeon. I did it, at the young age of 52. Its effects still last. I have regular botox treatments, some facial fillers, but I never ever exaggerate. I have no faith whatsoever in face creams and the like (it’s a scientific fact that their molecules simply cannot penetrate deep layers of the skin), so I save a lot of money on those. My own goal for beauty treatments is to age gracefully: that is, to remove some of nature’s most cruel tricks like a sagging chin or turkey neck. But it’s mainly Caucasians who suffer the outward effects. Black people and Asians, age much better. My husband is Chinese and approaching 60. No wrinkles…

Health-wise, the main adjustment in old age in the realm of health is tremendously boring and time-consuming. In my youth I rarely visited a doctor. But now, I have frequent check-ups and tests (like colonoscopies)—many more than I would like. Old age is like keeping up the maintenance on an old car. No more three year guarantees anymore!

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Everybody harps on the importance of sports and physical exercise. I am very reluctant to exercise regularly. I go for long walks from time to time and scurry up and down the stairs in my house, but otherwise, I refuse to make a long-time commitment to any sport. Why? To be honest, for ten years, between the age of 60 and 70 I did weightlifting and a combo of yoga and Pilates exercises. The results of that period still affect me for the good. But with a bad shoulder I can’t really do weights anymore and the one sport that doesn’t bore me—tennis—is out of bounds too.

Another adjustment I should be making is eating less sugar. But I refuse to give up on baguettes! The point of growing old should not be giving up on the things that still give you pleasure in life. And so, I tell myself, my life may be cut short by a couple of years, but in the meanwhile, I enjoy it more.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

The death of my brilliant, generous, unusual father: father, teacher, companion. I mourn his absence and miss him to this very day. His death left a huge, gaping hole in my heart. Having children helped with the pain, but never quite filled the hole.

The event that took my life in a completely, unexpected direction was the decision my first husband and I made to leave Israel for Boston in the mid-nineteen eighties. If we had not taken that step my life would have been utterly different. Because it was in Boston that I met my second husband. From that point on, my life sailed toward unknown shores.

Age has given me a most precious commodity: free time. That is why old people who suffer from loneliness in reality suffer from their inability to fill up their time. That is why older people try sometimes to put off their retirement. What will they “do” they ask themselves when they stop working. My answer is the only one palliative and that is the cultivation not only of one’s garden, but of one’s mind.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

In general, regrets are self-defeating. I could easily say that I regret not pursuing a serious career in architecture or further pursuing an academic career. But do I really? To this very day, I don’t know.

Ultimately, my only real regret is that I could have been a better person, giving back to the community more. I could have been a better mother to my children. I could have been stronger.

I regret not managing my life more wisely, with less missteps and, ruled by hormones and emotions, making silly mistakes. As George Bernard Shaw once said: Youth is a gift wasted on the young.

But even mistakes can be looked upon philosophically. Marrying my first husband was a mistake. But we had two wonderful girls together and I love them dearly. I wouldn’t have had them but for my mistake! So how can I regret that first marriage?

Again, regrets are self-defeating.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I still would like to travel. To India, for instance. To go on a safari—I love wild animals. To fly in a hot-air balloon. Write another book! Finish the documentary film about my father’s life my daughter and I are working on. And live to see my country safe, my grandchildren reach adulthood…

Margalit Shinar, right, with Adi, her younger daughter, and two grandsons in Paris in 2022.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

I live by the constant improvement of the life of the mind. My advice for contentment in old age is to remain curious about the world. To read. To listen to music. To remain involved. To delve further into knowledge. An example: I loved the series Vikings on Netflix. Watching it prompted me to research the true history of the Vikings… The age of the internet, with all its faults, is a miracle for the elderly who can remain connected to the world with only a few clicks, even from their beds.

This is in spectacular contrast with the past, where the elderly were left to fade and “rot,” sequestered in their rooms and cut off from society at large.

Another piece of advice: retain your sense of wonder. My late father, who died too young at the age of 65, taught me that as long as you can marvel at a gorgeous sunset, you remain young at heart.

Wonder can be cultivated consciously. Look closely at a flower. Look closely at a bird in flight. Let yourself be washed over by the truly wondrous sight of nature. If I sound like a TV ad, ignore it.

With advanced age one enters a kind of Buddhist monastery of the mind where the world outside with all its turmoil is kept at bay. Finally, I can let go. Finally, I can do and think what I want. Beyond that, there is the ripening of wisdom. That is not a cliché. The old have seen everything. And I mean everything. We are not surprised by the evils that beset our world.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

Donate my body to medical science.

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

Unfortunately, I do not believe in life after death of the individual. I say unfortunately, because it is a very comforting belief. So is the belief in the transmigration of souls or in reincarnation as my husband believes. But this unbelief is impossible to change.

What I do believe is that death is part of life itself. Without death there would be no life because there is no light without shadow. In other words, the gift of death is life. (This is what I teach my kids and grandkids). I also know that when I die, I return to nature and to the great cycle of creation, by dissolving into the atoms that make up our universe. I also believe that in some small part, I live on in “spirit” through my children and their children. That is why having children is so important. That is why creativity is so important. Not only for individual continuity, but for cultural continuity.

The only fear I have of dying is the fear of prolonged suffering. I pray for a quick and painless death. Something parallel to switching off a light.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I have always celebrated my birthday as an adult. Birthdays are the celebration of the individual. But as I grow older, the celebrations are small family affairs. Only the big milestone ages, every decade, I celebrate more expansively. My 70th birthday for example. And I expect I will do the same for my 80th birthday.