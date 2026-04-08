Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Grayson's avatar
Richard Grayson
10h

This is one of the most honest and refreshingly candid responses to the questionnaire. It presents a more realistic view of old age than a lot of the respondents, who seem either delusional or deceitful in their “blue skies” versions of aging.

Reply
Share
Judith Frizlen's avatar
Judith Frizlen
12h

A "Buddhist monastery of the mind"! Love it and the interview. Do what you can to stay young and healthy, mostly focusing on your mind. Staying curious, flexible and active are what healthy aging is about.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture