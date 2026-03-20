Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Gillian Longworth McGuire's avatar
Gillian Longworth McGuire
2m

Oh the Angelika! As much as I enjoy the new plush luxury theaters, I'll choose the one where the subway rumbles and shows obscure films any day.

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Melinda Blau's avatar
Melinda Blau
3m

Thanks for the shout-out for my interview with the amazing June Squibb! Listeners who have a spare 7 minutes might also enjoy Eric V Martin’s reminiscing in this week’s Crow’s Feet podcast “extra.”

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