What to Read, Watch, and Listen to this Weekend
Some Oldster-adjacent articles, essays, podcasts, books, music, plays, shows, comedy nights and more.
Welcome new Oldsters! FYI: I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
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Angelika Saleh, the Angelika of Angelika Film Center, Dies at 90 - Alex Traub in The New York Times. When I lived in the city, I saw sooooo many movies at Angelika Film Center. Like, every week. And Brian and I went on our fourth date there in October, 2003—a showing of The Station Agent.
No plans tonight? Why not livestream Oldster Questionnaire-taker Bettye LaVette’s show at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club?
Harrison Ford’s next big role? ‘Saving life on Earth, basically’ - Devin Gordon at National Geographic.
Delroy Lindo on ‘Sinners,’ Speaking Up and the Power of Affirmation - Clarissa Cruz in The New York Times. (A few weeks old but still good.)
I’m gonna go with my mom and sister to see The Final Third, Kathryn Grody’s one-woman show, which she’ll perform at New York Theater Workshop in the East Village in May and June.
I also want to see You Got Older at The Cherry Lane Theater, starring Alia Shawkat and Peter Friedman.
For Crow's Feet: Life As We Age, Oldster Questionnaire-taker Melinda Blau interviewed 96-year-old actress June Squibb.
Rocker Patti Smith tells sold-out crowd nourishing curiosity is what keeps her young - Cassie Walker Burke at WBEZ. Smith was interviewed by Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy.
At Pangea on Saturday, March 28th at 9pm, check out Paul Hallasy’s Eat, Drink, Laugh, a stand-up comedy show featuring performers in their 50s, 60s, and beyond.
I’m looking forward for Season 2 of Your Friends and Neighbors, airing April 3rd. There’s nothing that isn’t made better by adding James Marsden to it.
Condolences to Oldster contributor, Seinfeld and TikTok star Annie Korzen, who in February lost Benni, her husband of 61 years.Tiktok failed to load.
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Read Annie Korzen’s Oldster eassay from 2024, Success in My Third Act:
93-year-old actress Ellen Burstyn has a book of poetry coming out in late April—Poetry Says it Better: Poems to Help You Wake Up—and I’m going to interview her about it for Oldster.
My Big Mouth and My Aging Bones - Oldster contributor Julie Metz on her new osteoporosis drug, in Consider the Spider with Julie Metz.
Hey, Old Friend - Oldster columnist Laura Lippman writes movingly on a friend’s death while they were estranged.
Speaking of aging bones (and joints)…remember when I wrote about having to part with my wooden-heeled clogs collection? For New York Magazine’s Strategist section, I wrote about replacing them with orthopedic alternatives.
Brain aging slowed by over 2 years with unique diet - Sandee Lamotte at CNN.
in the closets of my mother-the-model - Elissa Altman on going through her late mother’s apartment.
The surprising secret to long term intimacy - sam baker in The Shift With Sam Baker.
Eating With My Daughter and My Zepbound - Jason Diamond in The Cut/NYMag.
Old Friend: While visiting his father, a Tricycle editor considers dementia, memory, and impermanence. - Philip Ryan in Tricycle: Another Way to Live. He also talks about this on Tricycle Talks, the magazine’s podcast
Cesar Chavez, a Civil Rights Icon, Is Accused of Abusing Girls for Years - Manny Fernandez and Sarah Hurtes in The New York Times. Ugh. Heartbreaking and infuriating on so many levels. I have so much respect and compassion for Dolores Huerta.
Forget Florida. They Got Older and Moved to New York. - Winnie Hu in The New York Times. I love Kingston, but if I could swing it, I would go back to the city in a heartbeat.
‘Ageing is not a destructive force’: How defying ageism can help you live longer -Molly Gorman at the BBC.
Happy 52nd birthday to A.J. Daulerio, editor and podcast host at The Small Bow, and my partner in the Sober Oldster series.
13 Years, 6 Doctors and a Lawsuit: The Road to an Endometriosis Diagnosis - Maggie Astor in The New York Times. This story mirrors some of my experience prior to my 2009 hysterectomy. I know a lot of other women suffer with this, too, and struggle to be taken seriously. Eventually I’ll do an open thread post on it here.
How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? What’s good?
Well, all of this should keep us well occupied through the weekend. Thanks as always for reading, for commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I absolutely couldn’t keep Oldster going without you. 🙏 💝 -Sari
Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays contributors for original essays and interviews. To support this work, become a paid subscriber. 🙏
Oh the Angelika! As much as I enjoy the new plush luxury theaters, I'll choose the one where the subway rumbles and shows obscure films any day.
Thanks for the shout-out for my interview with the amazing June Squibb! Listeners who have a spare 7 minutes might also enjoy Eric V Martin’s reminiscing in this week’s Crow’s Feet podcast “extra.”