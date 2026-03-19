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Oldster Magazine

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Dwight Lee Wolter's avatar
Dwight Lee Wolter
9h

I loved, “a slap in the fact” and think it was so brilliant I still wonder if it was a typo. -Dwight Lee Wolter.

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5 replies by Sari Botton and others
Corrine McNabb's avatar
Corrine McNabb
5h

Speaking from experience 😁

I have had both hips replaced. The right in December 2019(age 63) and the left in January 2025(age 68). Two different surgeons with their own procedures, so both surgeries had their similarities and differences. Unequivocally I would do both again in a heartbeat without a second thought. The freedom from pain and the return to mobility is worth everything, but honestly, the pain and discomfort from each surgery was nothing compared to what I was experiencing beforehand. I’m also sure the knowledge that the surgical/recovery pain was temporary and had every expectation of making me whole again had a lot of positive psychological impact.

The second surgery was done in a surgical center. I was admitted at 8am and sent home at 2pm. The physical therapist had me up and walking as soon as the anesthesia wore off, and I had an exercise routine to complete twice a day starting immediately. I believe that such an exercise program is key to a successful, healthy recovery. My surgery was January 10th, and I was out to dinner with my family using a cane (barely) on January 31st, walking 3 miles and biking 5 miles by the middle of March.

I would encourage you and anyone else to go for it! It’s made such a difference for me.

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