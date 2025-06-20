Oldster Magazine

Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
2h

Although I’m not a hugger, I could throw my arms around Uncle Sam. This conversation pulses with insight, discovery and generosity. It has set my brain abuzz. Twenty years ago, I left my job at the top of the magazine business because my work there was done and I didn’t want anyone muttering behind my back, “She’s lost her touch.” But I was about to lose something else: my identity. I’d spent decades thinking about magazines the way Uncle Sam used to think about eyeballs. It took me a good 10 years to make a new life, and even longer to claim an identity as the writer I had always been at heart. In my flailing, I feared there was something wrong with me. (Shouldn’t I have figured it out?) I love Sam’s focus on legacy, although he doesn’t use that word. I’m increasingly conscious, in my writing and in my life, of the desire to pass on what I’ve seen and felt and learned so that others can weave threads of my experience into the design of their own lives. I think often of how I’ll be remembered. It’s not a grim thought. It tantalizes me. At 75, I’ve seen the lasting impact of one meaningful conversation.

Deidre Woollard
2h

Being of service in some way is, I believe, one of the best ways to stay vibrant as we age.

