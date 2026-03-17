Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
7h

Beautiful. Is life supposed to mean something? I’m not sure. But even to the coolest of the cool—love is love and loss is loss and fully experiencing both takes courage.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Jacqueline Burt Cote's avatar
Jacqueline Burt Cote
3h

Beautiful. Can’t wait to read!

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