Melissa auf der Maur last September inside her cavernous Basilica Hudson. Photo by Noah Kalina .

When I met Melissa Auf der Maur in 2013, a child had just taught the flame-haired erstwhile rock star the iconic opening riff to Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” We sat in the summer sun outside Auf der Maur and husband Tony Stone’s 19th Century factory-turned-art center Basilica Hudson, where a kids’ music camp was afoot. Her toddler mini-me daughter, River, was in earshot, always. I was interviewing Auf der Maur about her multi-genre music festival Basilica Soundscape, one of many events she curates and promotes for the upstate NY venue, to this day. She was engaging and funny. When I transcribed our chat later, I discovered this daughter-of-writers speaks in perfect, rhythmic paragraphs.

I resisted asking about Auf der Maur’s halcyon days as bassist in two seminal 90s bands, Hole and Smashing Pumpkins, the former fronted by indomitable firebrand Courtney Love, the latter by flinty genius Billy Corgan, both notorious tyrants. What she must have witnessed in that rarefied, troubled air. As I was leaving, I simply asked if she might write a memoir someday.

With expressive worker hands, she gestured to the stately Basilica, then to the nearby children, smiled enigmatically, and said, “I’m kind of busy.” But she did not say no.

Unbeknownst to me, compulsive chronicler Auf der Maur had only just stopped keeping a diary, and she’d recently mothballed thousands of analog 90s photographs. These archives pulsed with such intensity, a reckoning would need to wait, as mothering and arts stewardship would claim her estimable energy for the next decade or so.

Turns out, the big, beating heart of the book—the bassline, if you will— isn’t the tantalizingly detailed, Behind the Music -style disclosures. It’s the soulful, grief-strengthened voice of the compassionate, defiantly mystical hippie daughter.

Fast forward to 2026. She’s not only ready to share, she’s determined “to keep the thread of human exchange alive” via a “mission statement” of a memoir, an exhibition of her photos, and a documentary (in-progress). That memoir, Even the Good Girls Will Cry (Da Capo), will be published today, March 17th, Melissa Auf der Maur’s 54th birthday, followed by a celebration at Basilica Hudson and a book tour, about which she is both apprehensive and excited. The memoir is dedicated to her daughter, now eying the horizon, and “all the girls.”

***

The enthralling, cinematic Even the Good Girls Will Cry (Da Capo) more than satisfies my—or, I daresay, anyone’s—curiosity about one of the most remarkable rock & roll Cinderella stories ever. Yes, I’ll take that backstage pass to accompany 22-year old, photogenic art brat Auf der Maur as she is spirited away from hardscrabble-but-happy Montreal obscurity to be one of the last rock stars of the pre-digital age—Fender Precision bass slung over her shoulder, camera dangling from her wrist, observational skill turned up to 11.

But, as my old acquaintance reaches out via FaceTime to talk about Even the Good Girls Will Cry, her decade in the eye of the grunge hurricane is not top of mind. Turns out, the big, beating heart of the book—the bassline, if you will— isn’t the tantalizingly detailed, Behind the Music-style disclosures. It’s the soulful, grief-strengthened voice of the compassionate, defiantly mystical hippie daughter.

“I really enjoyed meeting your parents,” (on the page) I say, referencing mustachioed writer-politician-broadcaster-boulevardier Nick Auf der Maur, and darkly gorgeous, award-winning writer-translator force of nature Linda Gaboriau. The former arrested many times, the latter a woman who chose to be a single mother as a political act. Melissa Tara Gaboriau Auf der Maur is the result of a one-night stand between these charismatic Canadians of immigrant stock, who can’t help but dominate every room they’re in. No young celeb in Even the Good Girls Will Cry— Drew Barrymore, Beck, Dave Grohl, Adam Sandler, to name a few— can compete with such magnetic counterculture pioneers. Her folks’ very 70s caregiving decisions will raise eyebrows, but the duo nevertheless gifted elven daughter Melissa with steely will, an ability to open herself up to art, and a fearlessness in unsafe spaces.

“I told my editor, ‘I know you think you’re buying a 90s rock memoir, but I will not let go of a few things.’ One was my parents. That was non-negotiable. I want to have a cross-generational conversation about that countercultural generation. They made all this. I worked hardest on those passages so I would not alienate, bore, or take away from the decade that defined me and my generation, and the rock music that I love.”

Auf der Maur laughs and says, “I told my editor, ‘I know you think you’re buying a 90s rock memoir, but I will not let go of a few things.’ One was my parents. That was non-negotiable. I want to have a cross-generational conversation about that countercultural generation. They made all this. I worked hardest on those passages so I would not alienate, bore, or take away from the decade that defined me and my generation, and the rock music that I love.”

Mission accomplished. Although initially unenthusiastic about anything but the rock star stuff, in the end, her editor eventually wanted more Auf der Maur backstory, more of her unconventional Montreal upbringing. She recalls: “He told me, ‘You can’t cut the bit about the Welsh choir teacher!’”

Melissa auf der Maur, second from right, in Smashing Pumpkins. (Album art.)

Particularly resonant in Even the Good Girls Will Cry is Melissa’s hard living, bon vivant father—always Nick, never papa—whose popular writing for the Montreal Gazette often featured his daughter, whether she liked it or not.

“A huge part of this journey is me and my father,” Auf der Maur says. “Our relationship was in public, and was quite complicated. I’m the only child of a man who lived a remarkable and short life, and who died kicking and screaming. That is exactly how I have the capacity for Courtney and Billy and every other freak I’ve had in my life.”

The scenes surrounding Nick Auf der Maur’s death in his Montreal home at age 55 are both harrowing and riveting, yet rendered by his daughter with disarming grace. Melissa, then 26, insisted on attending, leaving her fairy tale life in Laurel Canyon to be the only blood relative at his side as he passed. The details she shares of this shattering event are revelatory.

“I was with my husband for ten years before I told him about it,” she says. “I only told my therapist the details when I was working on the book. Writing about it was unbearable. I hadn’t dealt with the grief or anything to do with it for twenty years. Reading it aloud for the audiobook, I could not get through it. Going to that edge was uncomfortable but necessary for me, and also a reminder of who I am, and who I want to be for others, my family, my friends. It’s cathartic for me, but also an offering for those who need to be reminded life isn’t supposed to be easy. I’m a supporter of taking on difficult shit. Especially in middle age.”

“A huge part of this journey is me and my father,” Auf der Maur says. “Our relationship was in public, and was quite complicated. I’m the only child of a man who lived a remarkable and short life, and who died kicking and screaming. That is exactly how I have the capacity for Courtney and Billy and every other freak I’ve had in my life.”

Although paramount, the unexamined grief over her father’s 1998 death wasn’t the only box Auf der Maur needed to check. “There’s a lot of sadness surrounding Hole’s legacy,” she says. She was compelled to both lionize a bygone era of indie authenticity, and to “reframe Courtney,” who remains a polarizing figure, and with whom she has become close again. As with her challenging, self-involved parents, Auf der Maur delivers a nuanced, forgiving portrait of a person who hurt her, daring to define them beyond their flaws, to allow deep respect and admiration, even love, to coexist with scars. The empathy feels instructive, a gift.

When I tell her I’m impressed by the lack of axe-grinding in Even the Good Girls Will Cry, Auf der Maur says, “I actually do grind my axe, which is the bass. I’m a bass player who is incredibly compassionate, whose job is to let everybody do their thing, and support their wild and more extreme ways. I’m a Canadian bass player, built to be empathetic to others.”

I suggest a tagline for her book: “Come for the rock & roll, stay for the soul enrichment.”

She says, “I’m writing that down.”

***

When I ask about the genesis of her memoir, Auf der Maur cites skills learned in the first decade of Basilica Hudson— 2010 to 2020— which coincided with her first decade of motherhood. “I learn in decades,” she says. “A decade as a bass player, a decade as a solo artist, and a decade of motherhood and transformation, working local scale, hyper high-functioning. I learned to type real fast, and I wrote all the emails and website copy, explaining why we’re doing this. I developed a new, fluid way of communicating what I really need people to know. All of that really formed how I wrote the book, and how I’m executing the promotion of it, the museum exhibit and the film. I’ve become more factual-functional and less dysfunctional musician dreamer.”

Although she is clearly a natural writer, moving into her parents’ literary lane was daunting. She says, “I chose photography and music intuitively as a young person both because of the dreamlike qualities, but also because I was intimidated by my incredible parents, who had mastered the written word. The fact that I ended up needing to share my story in words on paper, and pass it along as a physical object, is never something I thought I would do. Music and images individuated me from them, but I’ve matured, grown up.”

The exterior of Basilica Hudson during its annual Soundscape event in September, 2025.

The 2018 Pioneering People Basilica Benefit honoring Courtney Love proved pivotal to Auf der Maur’s decision to tell her story. Backed by teenage girls from the Woodstock-based Rock Academy, a reunited Love and Auf der Maur performed ragged-but-right versions of the Hole classics “Doll Parts” and “Miss World.” “I had to convince Courtney to do it,” Auf der Maur says. “I was out of shape, she was out of shape, but it was the right thing to do, to play in a vulnerable moment. That’s when my intergenerational dialog began, and I decided other than unloading my weighty, unprocessed grief and confusion, I recognized I wanted to do it for my daughter. How do women pass on our stories? How can my daughter benefit from my work? There were so many layers of necessity to get this done.”

“There’s a lot of sadness surrounding Hole’s legacy,” she says. She was compelled to both lionize a bygone era of indie authenticity, and to “reframe Courtney,” who remains a polarizing figure, and with whom she has become close again. As with her challenging, self-involved parents, Auf der Maur delivers a nuanced, forgiving portrait of a person who hurt her, daring to define them beyond their flaws, to allow deep respect and admiration, even love, to coexist with scars.

The pandemic scuttled a planned Basilica 10th anniversary season, and Auf der Maur went inward. “I started seeing 50 coming up,” she says. “I decided by 50 I would have a draft of my memoir. I needed a vehicle to unpack this thing I’d been running from for twenty years. I’d locked it away. I realized I had way too many loaded, heavy things that were not being sorted. I started for my own sanity, and my own need to work through my shit, and welcome my golden years of marching gracefully to my death in peace.”

“That’s very goth,” I say.

She laughs again. “Yes, I’ll wear lots of black.”

***

After recording the Even the Good Girls Will Cry audiobook earlier this year, Auf der Maur panicked a little. She says, “I thought, ‘What have I done, exactly?’ I realized the next wave of healing starts now. The moment I start talking to people who’ve read it, my story will be others’ to do with what they will. The exchange will begin. I had to write it to heal, but now I have to face what I’ve put out there.”

“Don’t you usually leap before you look, though?” I ask. “It’s worked out so far.”

“Yes. This is a product of me not thinking about the ‘after’ result. Just doing what I do for my spiritual, emotional growth, and now I have a destiny with the general public. I want to learn from the mirror of people who receive art. That’s a huge part of why I made music in the first place: the exchange between an inner, personal world, and this giant, outer world.

“A lot of this is for young people. Trust your intuition. Believe in your dreams. Follow your heart. Those are clichés, but they worked for me. That’s how I’ve lived my life. There’s something bigger than me that knows something more than my mind, which would probably get in the way.”

Through the FaceTime app on my laptop screen, I see Melissa Auf der Maur, tea mug in hand, bathed in sunlight streaming through her vintage office windows in Hudson, NY. It’s been an unusually brutal winter, but spring is nigh. My memory is hardly ironclad, but my interview subject seems happier than she was that 2013 summer day we first met, when she’d carefully stashed so much away.

“I’m so grateful I get to do all this,” she says. “At 22, even with my weird, tripped-out dreams, I never could have hoped for this year to be as creatively manifested as it is.”