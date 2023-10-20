I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

“There is so much great new music out there but it can be hard to find the new artists that you will love.” Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld is here to make that discovery much easier for you. Here, Cliff features new music from mostly new artists who he thinks will have great appeal to Oldster subscribers. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify.

First Aid Kit – Angel – Catchy candor from sweet singing Swedish sisters. And if you want to dance to it, check out the remix by Goose. Mitski – My Love All Mine – One of today’s most compelling artists is back with a quiet, wonderful new record. Woods – Sip Of Happiness – A song that lives up to its delightful title by a revered group that you should know if you don’t. Daniel Caesar – Always – This new R&B song is a big hit and already sounds like a standard. Anohni/Antony and The Johnsons – It Must Change – Yes it must, on both the personal and political tip, says this transgender trailblazer. The Last Dinner Party – Nothing Matters – British band that was getting plenty of buzz without releasing any music and now they have, hearing a little Abba but with a much more explicit message. Katy J Pearson – Talk Over Town – Pop rock perfection and an irresistible hook from new British artist Manchester Orchestra – The Way – Indie stalwarts are back with this hauntingly beautiful, gentle song. Thee Sacred Souls – Running Away – Warm, smooth retro-soul that never goes out of style. Allison Russell – The Returner – Triumphant song of hope and restoration from rising Americana star with vocal help from Brandi Carlile BONUS TRACK: Darlingside – Darkening Hour – Pristine, transcendent harmonies on this plaintive beauty.

