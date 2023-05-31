Here, voice actor, singer, comedian, and author Candi Milo responds responds . - Sari Botton

Candi Milo

Candi Milo is a three-time Annie Award-nominated voice actor, singer, and comedian who is honored to have taken the mantle from the late June Foray as the voice of Granny for all Warner Bros. Animation's projects, most recently including SPACE JAM 2: A NEW LEGACY starring LeBron James. She is best known for voicing Dexter in DEXTER’S LABORATORY and The Flea in MUCHA LUCHA, among other well-known characters in hundreds of film and television projects, including Looney Tunes Cartoons. On stage, Candi starred with Jennifer Holliday in the first touring production of “Dreamgirls,” directed by Michael Bennett. She also gives inspirational talks about her unusual childhood and how it informed her life as an actor, mother, and passionate advocate for people dealing with mental illness and homelessness. She is the author of the memoir Surviving the Odd .

How old are you?

62 – wahoo!

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? And why, do you think?

I have a hard time letting go of being 17. I think it’s because I felt such freedom at that age and had such great hope for the possibilities that lay ahead.

I grew up quickly. When I was 8 years old, my parents opened one of California’s first licensed Halfway Houses for the developmentally disabled and emotionally disturbed. And for the first few years, my parents, siblings, and I lived in the same home with the residents and then moved next door. It was our family business. But unlike a bodega or a dry cleaner, we were open 24/7, and work involved all of us Milos. It was an “out loud” life dealing with the newly deinstitutionalized patients from statewide mental facilities.

To top it off, my father was an ex-nightclub performer, and his medical knowledge consisted of episodes of Marcus Welby, MD. And living with that as a major contributing factor didn’t give me a chance to grow and become, because I felt like we were always putting out fires. And I remember, as my talent for singing developed and I was performing in amusement parks and doing theater, and I was beginning to reach out and make friends, I thought that if I could juuuuuuuuuust get out of San Jose and away from Milo Arms Board and Care Home, I might become somebody that didn’t know the difference between Lithium and Thorazine on purpose. Of course, there was my unibrow and overbite to contend with…but that would sort itself out in good time, grasshopper.

When I was 8, my parents opened one of California’s first licensed Halfway Houses for the developmentally disabled and emotionally disturbed. For the first few years, my parents, siblings, and I lived in the same home with the residents and then moved next door. It was our family business…open 24/7.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

Here’s the truth; I feel young for my age. I mean, I think I even look young for my age. Probably because I color my hair. But I color it because I feel like I should look my age. Which is a solid decade younger than my actual age. There’s just an energy that I have, a little spark, a little snark, a little quirk that doesn’t quite line up with being the traditional 60s. The good news is I am in step with those whom I consider my peers.

Milo singing with her father, years ago.

What do you like about being your age?

Freedom of expression. Absolutely no one expects anything of me, so when I deliver (voice-acting, writing), the reaction is spectacular. 😂 But there’s that double-edged sword of being an older woman in Hollywood. The invisibility is not really my entire choice, you know. I don’t get offered roles outside of my perceived age bracket because the unwritten rule is if you’re not f*ckable, you aren’t allowed to play anyone f*ckable. However, the upside of that is “I see your rules and raise you one doesn’t apply to me,” because while invisible I can create and perform without demand. There is also a letting go of the expectation I have of others. I don’t need much from anyone anymore.

What is difficult about being your age?

The downside is I don’t recover from illness as quickly as I used to. It’s more gradual. I’d like to be more physically active—but I’m not as agile as I once was, and the time I’m willing to give to physical fitness as opposed to writing, and performing has diminished. I’m paying the price for that. I call it the self-imposed Tylenol Tax.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I am most surprised that I feel as wonderful as I do! And I believe I am more creative and, I think, funnier than I’ve ever been. Also, that whole “being completely out of f*cks stuff” is legit! I also find that I love younger people more. People in their 20s. I find them to be among the brightest, most compassionate, and talented group of humans yet. I’m always learning something new.

I thought that if I could juuuuuuuuuust get out of San Jose and away from Milo Arms Board and Care Home, I might become somebody that didn’t know the difference between Lithium and Thorazine on purpose. Of course, there was my unibrow and overbite to contend with…but that would sort itself out in good time, grasshopper.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Aging has given me perspective. I’m not the hothead I used to be. True, I will always seek justice, but not at the expense of my peace.

What it has taken away from me is fear. I don’t fear much these days. Not anyone. Not anything. The calmness comes from the realization that all is inevitable. The drooping. The sagging. The aches. The tears. The confusion. The clarity. It is all in good time, grasshopper. And no, I have no idea why that Kung Fu line is stuck in my head…we’ll just have to roll with it.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself or your identity?

I have a more heightened sense of empathy. I was always very compassionate and empathetic—being raised around special needs adults—but now I can more clearly see aspects of myself in others. Likenesses. Not just in the struggles we all face but in the small wins and the small joys. The perfectly sung note. The all-clear doctor appointment. Getting the ratio of mixer to vodka just right. As for all the other stuff, the stuff I spent so much of my career chasing, it just doesn’t matter much anymore. In voice-over, I still audition every day and work most days, but I won’t run after it. My writing has become hugely important to me as I tell my tale, and I find I much prefer to identify as a writer these days.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I used to try and stop the clock. But I’ve given up and stopped facial injectables about three years ago. I have deeply hooded eyes (thanks, Dad), and they started sinking in years ago, making me look tired and sad. So twice a year, I would do a facial refresh. Now, not so much. Yep, my eyes are a little sunk into their sockets, but I think it makes me look a little dangerously crazy, and I much prefer that.

The calmness comes from the realization that all is inevitable. The drooping. The sagging. The aches. The tears. The confusion.

Style-wise, I stopped buying fast-fashion right as Covid hit—because although I wasn’t much for trends, it was a voice-over thing when we recorded animation in studios to dress in the latest. Now I capsule dress in classics. Ten or twelve sharp classic pieces have become my signature style. NB: This does not include my outstanding and important collection of morning, daytime, and evening wear sweats…let’s be clear about that.

Health-wise, I am attached to my Apple Watch for steps and other ways I disappoint it. And I have stopped eating animal protein (except for eggs and butter) three days a week. I don’t like it as much, it doesn’t like me, and I think consuming an animal and not really loving it is not a great philosophy. I make up for it by consuming my weight in pasta. You’re welcome in advance.

Left, Milo posing in 1967; Right, Milo at this year's Annie Awards

What’s an age-related adjustment you refuse to make and why?

I will not circle a parking lot to park close to the door. I will not stop taking dance classes. I will not stop performing in musicals. (I just did a production of Mamma Mia where I played the character of Rosie opposite two wonderfully talented women in their 30s and rolled on the ground with the best of them.)

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I love to celebrate my birthday. I think it is important to reflect on the gift of life and look at the things we have to be grateful for. I prefer my day to be quiet, but SOMEHOW I birthed a highly social kid who came out of the womb in a party hat and Mardi Gras beads. She uses every excuse to get together with people and celebrate, even my birthday. I have succumbed to her enthusiasm.

My birthday is on January 9th—so a tradition I have had for about 20 years is beginning on New Year’s Eve until my birthday day, every evening, I create a vision board of gratitude and desire. Each night I focus on a different aspect of what I want or need or already have.

I used to try and stop the clock. But I’ve given up and stopped facial injectables about three years ago. I have deeply hooded eyes (thanks, Dad), and they started sinking in years ago, making me look tired and sad…but I think it makes me look a little dangerously crazy, and I much prefer that.

I have had small birthday celebrations in the last half a dozen years, usually just a dozen people, close friends, and family. Last year we played Top Golf at Dodger Stadium, and this year we were at a local Mexican Restaurant. No gifts, but everyone is required to laugh.

I live my life according to Arthur Bach (Dudley Moore’s character in the movie Arthur):

“Isn’t This Fun!? Isn’t fun the best thing to have?!”