Clockwise from top left: Me; Carolita Johnson; Chris Wells; Francesca Hoffman; me, thinking I was turning on the video, but instead accidentally taking a selfie; Amy Rigby; Brian Macaluso; Joan Juliet Buck.

Readers,

First of all, welcome to the many new subscribers who joined yesterday after learning about Oldster Magazine through The New York Times’ Modern Love podcast, the latest episode of which featured Gail Rice talking about her

In case you missed Gail’s essay, here it is, plus the follow up:

Be sure to read this sort of primer on what Oldster is and stands for—and why EVERYONE who is passingthrough time in a human body is considered an Oldster.

***

Second: It’s official—as of today I’m 60, a rite of passage not everyone gets to participate in. In the past year I’ve written a bit about aspects of turning this age, including my anxiety around moving into the third act of my life. But in recent weeks I’ve shifted from anxiety to gratitude. (I’ll write more about it soon.) I survived my 50s. That’s something neither of my grandmothers got to do, a fact that’s dogged me my whole life.

My birthday got off to the best possible start: Last night, on the eve of the occasion, I held the first ever Oldster in-person event, and it was incredible. It was called “The Oldster Magazine Variety Hour Presents: What I Did For Love—an evening of story and song,” and it surpassed my dreams of what the evening could be. Everyone who performed stories and songs was amazing—

, Francesca Hoffman,

,

, Paul Leschen, and Marta Waterman. The audience loved it.

Soon I’ll share the video from the evening with paid subscribers. And I’ll definitely do more of these, in different areas. I hope NYC is next. I’m talking with some established storytelling shows about collaborating. Stay tuned!

Unfortunately, I was so wrapped up in producing the show and performing myself that I forgot to get photos! (Besides, my phone was being used to shoot the video.) In that square above are blurry screen shots from the video. They’ll have to do for now. (If you were there and you snapped pictures, will you send them to me?)

Thank you to all of last night’s performers, and to everyone who attended. The success of last night was the best birthday present ever.

Thanks, too, to all of you, my subscribers. I’m so happy to have so many of you reading Oldster week after week. Special thanks to the paid subscribers who support my work here so I can keep doing it, and keep paying essayists and journalists who conduct interviews. 🙏💝

Yours at 60,

Sari