I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday (or so!) I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

“The Lives They Lived” - The New York Times Magazine’s annual excellent and poignant feature on notables who passed away in the past year:

“At 87, Jane Fonda Is Getting Back Into the Fitness Game” - Claire Valentine at W Magazine. Happy 87th birthday to Jane Fonda!

🚨 And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears—this time with your help. 👂

Here’s the end-of-year Oldster Top 10 12 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld, which he curated from your recommendations in the comments on this post from November 29th.

It’s been a wonderful year for new music and the Oldster community has weighed in on their favorite songs of the year. Based on your submissions and with the help of Oldster contributor Cliff Chenfeld Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify along with another 150 of his favorite songs of the year. Enjoy!

MJ Lenderman – She’s Leaving You – (Equilibrist)

Mavis Staples – Worthy – (Valerie Cassity)

Marcus King – Delilah – (Long Live The ABB)

Iron and Wine/Fiona Apple – All in Good Time – (Tracy Owens)

Cassandra Jenkins – Aurora, IL – (Trust Dust)

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds – Frogs – (Ginger Clark)

And here‘s a special playlist of all 47 reader song recommendations (including a favorite of mine that I slipped in there):

