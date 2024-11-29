I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday (or so!) I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

***Today’s link roundup is a little different because at the bottom, Cliff Chenfeld

AND WHILE I HAVE YOU…The advertiser-funded and venture-capital-funded approaches to media have failed and led to the demise of most legacy publications. Fortunately, the reader-supported approach is working. Support with your dollars the publications you’d like to see survive. Your paid subscriptions help me to keep publishing Oldster Magazine, and to pay contributors. They are greatly appreciated! I make a point of keeping the price low, just $6/month or $55/year. Thank you!

🚨 And now it’s time for YOU to help put some new music into old ears. 👂

Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld—who each month contributes The Oldster Top 10, a playlist of new songs that are likely to appeal to Oldsters—would like to collect the Oldster community’s favorite new songs of 2024.

Leave a comment with the new songs released in 2024 that you loved the most.

Leave a comment

Chenfeld will consider everyone’s suggestions, then make a special edition of The Oldster Top 10, which will be posted in another Link Roundup on Friday, December 27th. If you’re looking for some songs to choose from, you can go to Cliff’s Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify, which features hundreds of his favorite new songs of 2024.

That’s all I have for now. Extra thanks this holiday week, for reading, commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support. 🙏 💝 I couldn’t do this all without you.

-Sari