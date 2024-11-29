A Twofer
To enjoy with Your Thanksgiving leftovers. Both a Friday Link Roundup AND an Open Thread, inviting you to share your favorite new songs of 2024.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday (or so!) I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
***Today’s link roundup is a little different because at the bottom, has an open thread, where he invites you to comment with your favorite new songs of 2024. He’ll consider your suggestions for a crowd-sourced edition of The Oldster Top 10, at the end of December.
“The Real Alice of Arlo Guthrie’s 'Alice’s Restaurant' dies at 83” - RIP Alice Brock, who died this week at 83 (and whose image is featured up top). - Andrea Shea at WBUR.
I cannot wait to see LIZA: A Truly Teriffic Absolutely True Story, coming to theaters January 24th in NY, and January 31st in Los Angeles. (If you know me well, you likely know about my love for Liza Minnelli.)
“History is giving us another chance to confront the forces that Cabaret warned us about. The question is: Will we listen this time, or will we keep laughing until the music stops?” Liza-adjacent: Her Cabaret costar Joel Grey published an arresting guest essay in NYTimes/Opinion, entitled: “I Starred in Cabaret. We Need to Heed Its Warning.”
“Sonny Bono was one of the most charming — and possessive — men I’d ever met.” At NYMag/Vulture, a juicy excerpt of Cher: The Memoir Part One.
“We Don't Talk Enough About Dementia Grief” - Kate Sandoval Box at Oprah Daily.
Friend of Oldster’s brother Dan Chenfeld is featured in this cool-looking PBS documentary, Skydiving Over 60.
“The Feminist Who Inspired the Witches of Oz” - At Smithsonian, my old pal Evan Schwartz (author of Finding Oz How L. Frank Baum Discovered the Great American Story) writes “The untold story of suffragist Matilda Gage, the woman behind the curtain whose life story captivated her son-in-law L. Frank Baum as he wrote his classic novel.”
“The eighty-seven-year-old pianist, bandleader, and Jazz Master is a living link between mambo and salsa—and he’s never been busier.” - in The New Yorker, Carina del Valle Schorske writes, “Eddie Palmieri Says Don’t Call it A Comeback.”A post shared by @semifluentmundo
This just in: “Dreams don’t have deadlines,” So says 50something Somebody Somewhere creator and star Bridget Everett, who waited tables into her 40s before having her creative dream come true. (She’s paraphrasing L.L. Cool J.)A post shared by @hodaandjenna
I was interviewed by Patricia Raskin this week on her Positive Living podcast on Voice America.
In case you missed it,in our Sober Oldster series, a collaboration with .
And my conversation with policy expert Callie Freitag.
🚨And now it’s time for YOU to help put some new music into old ears. 👂
Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld—who each month contributes The Oldster Top 10, a playlist of new songs that are likely to appeal to Oldsters—would like to collect the Oldster community’s favorite new songs of 2024.
Leave a comment with the new songs released in 2024 that you loved the most.
Chenfeld will consider everyone’s suggestions, then make a special edition of The Oldster Top 10, which will be posted in another Link Roundup on Friday, December 27th. If you’re looking for some songs to choose from, you can go to Cliff’s Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify, which features hundreds of his favorite new songs of 2024.
That’s all I have for now. Extra thanks this holiday week, for reading, commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support. 🙏 💝 I couldn’t do this all without you.
-Sari
Love Ray LaMontagne Step Into Your Power but I have also loved discovering everything by Sierra Ferrell and her astounding voice and harmonies
Maggie Rogers’ “In the living room”