“ First the cartel cut its teeth with drug trafficking. Then avocados, real estate and construction companies. Now, a Mexican criminal group known for its brutality is moving in on seniors and their timeshares. ” - If you’re considering a timeshare in Mexico, this article by Maria Abi-Habib in The New York Times is a must-read.

Around this time last year: author

If you’re in the mid-Hudson Valley, come hear me in conversation with this week’s Oldster Questionnaire taker and How to Be Old author,

, on Thursday, 3/28 at 6:30pm at the Morton Library in Rhinebeck, sponsored by Oblong Books.