Some Oldster-Adjacent Content to Occupy You this Weekend
An Oldster Magazine Link Roundup.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
RIP Shigeichi Negishi, the inventor of one of my all-time favorite things, karaoke, who passed away at 100 last week. - At NPR, Chloe Veltman reports.
“‘Wait, where is my skull?’ Audrey Flack wants to know, sitting in the big, comfy chair in the art studio she made out of combining one of the bedrooms and part of the living room of the Upper West Side apartment that she has lived in since 1970.” - in Curbed/NYMag, Wendy Goodman writes about photorealist painter Audrey Flack, with a focus on her apartment.A post shared by @flackart18
7 Novels About Women Over 60 that Defy Societal Expectations - By Andrea Carlisle in Electric Literature.
How to Be a Better Man Right Now - By Jeff Gordinier in Esquire.
Oldster Magazine Questionnaire taker Stacy London suggests we all send letters to congress asking them to pass The Menopause Research and Equity Act of 2023. Count me in.
“‘It’s hard to believe 90-year-olds can ski that well until you see them do it,’ said Dr. Brett Toresdahl, an associate professor of sports medicine at the University of Utah, who sees plenty of older skiers — in his practice and on the slopes.” - in The New York Times, Charley Locke writes “These Skiers Are Still Chasing Powder in Their 80s and 90s,” about a group of senior skiers in Alta, Utah called “The Wild old Bunch.”
“First the cartel cut its teeth with drug trafficking. Then avocados, real estate and construction companies. Now, a Mexican criminal group known for its brutality is moving in on seniors and their timeshares.” - If you’re considering a timeshare in Mexico, this article by Maria Abi-Habib in The New York Times is a must-read.
“Elderly people, and not just a few, were an integral part of my childhood, and only now have I realized what a special blessing that was.” - in, writes “The Wizardry of Life's Veterans.”
Around this time last year: authortook The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, and published “Coffee Shop Days.”
If you’re in the mid-Hudson Valley, come hear me in conversation with this week’s Oldster Questionnaire taker and How to Be Old author,, on Thursday, 3/28 at 6:30pm at the Morton Library in Rhinebeck, sponsored by Oblong Books.A post shared by @oblongbooks
Speaking ofLyn Slater, she will be featured in “The New Old,” a panel I’m moderating this Sunday, March 24th at 11am at Martha Frankel’s wonderful Woodstock Bookfest. Also featured:, author of Late Bloomer: Finding My Authentic Self at Midlife, and Oldster contributor , author most recently of Still Life at 80. What a lineup Martha’s pulled together for this edition of the festival! You should come…
That’s all for now. Happy spring, everyone!
-Sari
