Here, writer, social worker, former professor and “reformed influencer” Lyn Slater responds. - Sari Botton

Lyn Slater at 70. Photo by Calvin Lom

—

How old are you?

70

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I experience my internal age as very fluid, containing all the ages I have ever been. An age can be triggered by a song, a garment, an old friend. I can be a bratty adolescent one day and a contained matriarch on another.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I have found that the process of aging involves different layers of acceptance. I have a different level of acceptance now at 70 that I did at 60 or 65. I think I started the last decade feeling very young and ended it feeling old, but in a good way. Currently I am loving the fact that my age feels just right. I’ve been gravitating towards peers who also enjoy that level of acceptance. I feel sad when I see women my age being in distress about being old.

Slater, right, as a baby, with her mother.

What do you like about being your age?

When I face a challenge, I have a huge toolbox accumulated over the years filled with experiences, skills and creativity that I can apply. In my 20’s I pretty much had a hammer and a nail. Each decade I accumulated more of what I needed to problem solve. There’s not much I haven’t dealt with before.

What is difficult about being your age?

Not having the same amount of unlimited energy, I once had.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

My mother and grandmother never complained about being old, so I never saw it as a negative. However, my generation seems to be doing aging differently than previous generations did and by that, I mean we are staying engaged in the larger world longer, working longer and letting ourselves rediscover deferred dreams.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Wisdom, serenity, self-acceptance.

It’s taken away a functioning metabolism, lol.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I feel it is the same but different than any other time in my life because I have always pursued personal growth and self-development.

I am someone who always sees themselves becoming. What I love about that now is that it happens simply for its own sake; I’ve given up what I call “the striving.” Now it’s just evolving for the joy of the discovery not for any outcome.

Slater at 40.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

Well, my mother lived until she was 95, so I’m using that as a ballpark death number since I am very much like her in many ways. I’ve not been using my age markers but rather events in the lives of my grandchildren. Like graduating from high school, being a great grandparent if that’s in the cards. I’d love to see them both settled into young adulthood being happy and healthy.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

I think it was age 40 when I got divorced, moved to NYC, found out who I was (probably should have done that before I got married), got a rebel tattoo, went salsa dancing on the weekends and started to see myself as a creative person. I really started to bloom after that including ending that decade by studying for my PhD.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Patti Smith is a great example and inspiration. She continues to work at her crafts, has aged naturally and conveys massive amounts of self acceptance, remains engaged in the world in an activist way and uses her art to make the world a better place.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

Putting health number 1, making time for exercise, healthy eating, getting enough sleep and keeping the stress level low. Style and beauty not so much these days,as living slow and sustainably is important to me. I gave away most of my clothes from the influencer days. My lifestyle requires sunscreen, overalls, denim and really comfortable sneakers to accommodate my bunions!

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I am determined to age in place, die in my new/old house, in my community so any age related adjustment that someone wants me to make that would disrupt my plan I will find every way to reject if I can.

Slater at 30.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

Generally low key. Dinner surrounded by family and friends. I have never cared for a big celebration, not because I am not happy about being older, but more I don’t like a big fuss.

