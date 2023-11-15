Here, style icon, TV host, author, and menopause innovator Stacy London responds. - Sari Botton

P.S. A reminder that in my book, everyone who is alive and aging is considered an Oldster , and that every contributor to this magazine is the oldest they have ever been, which is interesting new territory for them—and interesting to me, the 58-year-old who publishes this.

When you see a piece featuring someone younger than you, try to remember when you were that age and how monumental it felt. Bring some curiosity to reading about how the person being featured is experiencing that age. Or, if you prefer, wait for the next piece featuring someone in your age group. Not every piece will speak to every reader. I’m doing my best to cover a lot of ground and to foster intergenerational conversation. Work with me.

***I will delete any comments that dismiss contributors’ experiences of getting older because they’re allegedly not old enough***

“I wear rhinestone catsuits now because at 54 I am absolutely out of fucks to give.”

Stacy London is best known as the co-host of the iconic TLC show, What Not To Wear . She has been a regular correspondent on The Today Show , The Oprah Show , Access Hollywood , and Rachael Ray . She served as the spokesperson for Pantene, Dr. Scholls, Lee Jeans, and Woolite. Her book, The Truth About Style , was a NYT bestseller. She is also an advisor to Wile , a wellness brand for women, and Evernow , a telehealth and menopause treatment platform.

In 2020, She co-founded State of Menopause , a non-hormonal product line for those experiencing some menopausal symptoms, due to her own debilitating experience with menopause. She then sunset the brand in 2023, recognizing the need to focus on education and healthcare advocacy for those in mid-life and menopause. Her next project, a media platform, dedicated to these same issues will debut early in 2024.

How old are you?

54

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

Nope. I am 54 through and through. I don’t want to be any other age.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

Just right. Aging is something that has taken me a lot of work to process WELL and not through any cultural (or internalized cultural) lens. It has taken time to accept it and learn to enjoy and value it. I think many of my friends are involved in that very same process or on the other side of it.

My circle gets smaller and smaller on purpose and I’m constantly in the process of downsizing the rest of my life to the essentials only.

What do you like about being your age?

I’m out of fucks to give. I work as hard as I can but I also know when to stop. My circle gets smaller and smaller on purpose and I’m constantly in the process of downsizing the rest of my life to the essentials only.

What is difficult about being your age?

Feeling so far away from the experiences of young generations like Gen Z. I don’t have kids and generally spend no time with them. I have no idea what or how they think. They are so technologically advanced and so socially open in ways I could never begin to imagine.

“Yes, I’ve always been into style.”

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I thought menopause was something that happened in your 70s. Surprise!

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Aging has given me perspective for sure. But it’s definitely taken away some of my drive and ambition.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself or your identity?

I honestly don’t know. It’s honestly a very complicated question.

My favorite age is only the age I am. I cannot favor a past that no longer exists for me.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I’ve missed most of the cultural expectations for someone my age. I didn’t get married. I didn’t have children. I peaked early career-wise. I’ve always thought of myself as a bit of a misfit. I’ve never really fit in particularly. I may still get married. I may retire abroad someday but I never think about what isn’t happening. I trust that it will come.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

My favorite age is only the age I am. I cannot favor a past that no longer exists for me.

“Making the show Love Lust or Run was different from What Not to Wear . I was an executive producer and had more creative control. I loved the opener we shot for the show. It was just amazing what my stylists and hair and make-up team were able to create.”

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Joan MacDonald, aka @trainwithjoan—a remarkable woman who took health into her own hands and changed her entire life in her 60s. Today she is a tower of strength in her 70s. I want to grow like that.

trainwithjoan A post shared by @trainwithjoan

I’ve missed most of the cultural expectations for someone my age. I didn’t get married. I didn’t have children. I peaked early career-wise. I’ve always thought of myself as a bit of a misfit.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I strength train a lot more with much heavier weights, I like suits and pants more than dresses and skirts, and I don’t really wear make-up anymore. I just take really good care of my skin.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I suppose it would be cliche of me to say I won’t color my gray streak because I never have and I’ll wait for all the gray to grow in as it will. I won’t stop drinking filthy vodka martinis every once in a while.

And I’m still a full-on sugar addict.

I never think about what isn’t happening. I trust that it will come.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I like when my girlfriend plans something fun for us. Like this past year, we spent the day as tourists in the city and went to museums and out to lunch and stayed at a hotel. I like to have dinner with my family. If I really want something, I’ll buy myself a present or my girlfriend will, but I really want fewer things, not more.