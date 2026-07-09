Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Jane Trombley's avatar
Jane Trombley
8h

See, here’s the problem with this list: where do you start? Heist novel? Japanese sense of beauty in old age?

Don’t worry, I’ll muddle through.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Rosebud48's avatar
Rosebud48
5h

I just finished The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, a short beautifully written novel about love, life and aging - At 77 years old, it certainly spoke to me & I have recommended to all my friends. 🩷

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