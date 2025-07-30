Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amanda's avatar
Amanda
4h

Really loved this one-thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
3h

Wait a second. Are people giving you shit over your definition of “Oldster”? Jeez. One of the reasons these interviews are so powerful is that they wobble through different life phases, which provides perspective on all of them. Plus our definition of “old” varies as we ourselves age. Yesterday’s old (“I can’t believe I’m fifty!”) is tomorrow’s wistful glance back in time (“I can’t believe we were all still living together as a family back then!”) Meanwhile, one of the many things I loved about this particular oldster was her confident expressions of style as a kid. She’s queer as hell, if you define “queer” as determined to be authentic no matter what anybody thinks. And a hat made from the driver’s ed manual is the definition of that. You go, juvenile Meg. You’ll become an awesome “oldster.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sari Botton and others
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture