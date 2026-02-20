Oldster Magazine

The memoir, “Bread of Heaven” by Patti Smith. Known to most (perhaps) as “The Grandmother of Punk Music” - I knew her before her musical entree, when she was (and remains) a wonderful poet. Now she is a National Book Award winner and NY Times best seller and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. - Dwight Lee Wolter.

