🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS Last August, at Oldster’s 3rd birthday party I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Sault – Good Things Will Come After The Pressure – Cool, groovy, soulful chill new song from the mysterious British collective.

Midlake – Eyes Full Of Animal – Timeless, captivating glimmering rock from a band who have never quite crossed over but have been making eminently listenable records since their almost breakthrough “Roscoe” in 2006.

Bruce Springsteen – Streets of Minneapolis – Get up, Stand up, Stand up for your right. Brandi Carlile – Church and State – Another superstar weighing in with a rallying call to fight the power.

Railroad Earth with Daniel Donato – Keep Your Eyes Wide Open – Under-appreciated Americana band who are celebrating their 25th anniversary team up with rising guitarist Donato for a powerful, cautionary tale.

Altin Gun - Neredesin Sun – The world’s best Turkish Psych Rock band radically reimagine an old, traditional Turkish song.

Arctic Monkeys – Opening Night – The most streamed indie rock band of all time on Spotify are back with an understated song featuring Alex Turner’s always distinctive vocals. Durand Bernarr – Overqualified – The winner of the 2026 Grammy for Best Progressive R+B Album hasn’t received a lot of play but you can change that.

Leisure – Let It All Out – 21st century Yacht Rock just keeps growing in popularity and these New Zealanders know how to deliver that glossy sheen. Melody’s Echo Chamber – The House That Doesn’t Exist – Atmospheric evocative pop that creates a dreamy vibe.

