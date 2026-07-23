Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Mallory's avatar
Mallory
2h

Everyone PLEASE watch Ride or Die on Prime!! The two leads are played by Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer, which is really all I need to tell you, but I'll keep going by saying it's a spy action thriller and a comedy and a beautiful meditation on friendship. Highly recommend.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
2h

What I love about the first three series you mention is that you see people struggling mightily with these issues.

What I love about the Lesley Manville character is that she doesn’t struggle at all.

But then again I love Lesley Manville in anything she does.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
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