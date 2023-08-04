I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

P.S. A reminder that I have a 10% off sale on subscriptions running now through Oldster’s second birthday on August 31st. After that, prices go up, slightly…

Get 10% off forever

I’m sorry, but it’s not fair that in the space of one week, we lost 56-year-old Sinead O’Connor and 70-year-old Paul Reubens .

“ I decided to cheer myself up by looking back at all the times people used Barbie to fuck shit up. ” - speaking of protests, in her excellent new newsletter, Surfacing,

“ She wanted to become a protest singer in the vein of Dylan, John Lennon, and Bob Marley, but there was no lane for that in an industry that prized young women for their looks more than their music. After signing her first recording contract at 18, O’Connor shaved her head and wore ripped jeans and combat boots, an act of protest that foreshadowed many more to come. ” - at Vulture/NYMag, Allyson McCabe writes “Sinéad O’Connor Was Always a Protest Singer” and links to several of O’Connor’s protest songs.

“…in ancient Sparta, you had to be 60 years old to be part of the governing council. And 2,500 years ago, 60 years old was probably more like 80 years old today.” - at Intelligencer/NYMag, Benjamin Hart interviews Steven N. Austad, an expert in aging, in an article entitled, “How Big of a Problem is Biden’s Age, Really?”

“None of us want to be defined solely by the person we were in our youth, or by the worst thing we ever did. The men serving life without parole feel the same way.” - in the New York Times, Marcus Kondkar, Calvin Duncan, Alexander Stockton and Jesse Wegman interview elderly inmates serving life sentences at Angola Prison in Louisiana.

“When his big career break finally came, Beverly Glenn-Copeland was 73 years old and living in a state of financial uncertainty.” - in The Walrus, Simon Lewsen writes, “Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s Late Bloom.”

“Up an elevator and down a narrow hall to the dressing room. And there he was — tall, his hair a mix of blond and gray, the shiny disco-era outfit traded for a black button-down and jeans…Shaun Freakin’ Cassidy, OK?” - in the New York Times, Lily Burana on going to see her teen crush Shaun Cassidy live, in her 50s—and getting a hug from him backstage.