While I have you…The advertiser- and venture-capital-funded approaches to media have failed and contributed to the demise of most legacy publications and outlets. They got all of us accustomed to never paying for content we consume, while deep-pocketed corporations and investors bought the power to determine what was presented to us. It turned out that wasn’t sustainable. Fortunately, the reader-supported approach is working. Support with your dollars the publications you’d like to see survive.

🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS Last August, at Oldster’s 3rd birthday party I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Jensen McRae – Massachusetts – Time moves so quickly that we now have a new generation of singer-songwriters who see Taylor Swift’s more indie albums as formative influences. Jensen is in that camp and covers contemporary topics with a bit of a throwback sound.

Alex G – Afterlife – Alex G toggles between beautiful acoustic bliss and noisy rock, much like Neil Young, and he is in a sweet, mellow mode here.

Bruce Springsteen – Sunday Love – Bruce released 7 previously unreleased albums in one drop last month and many are finding it too unwieldy to explore. Located amongst the overflow is a beautiful album, “Twilight Hours,” which features romantic new songs in the Sinatra mode, including this beauty.

Mt. Joy – Coyote – Festival headlining Americana-ish band branches out with a (slightly) louder and edgier song.

Mark Ronson/Raye – Suzanne – Raye is one of the most special and talented artists to emerge in recent years (check her out on her own) and she is having a blast here with legendary producer Ronson.

Tanner Usrey – These Days – Male singer songwriters with who straddle the lines between country, Americana and roots rock are blowing up and this guy may be the next one to break.

Above and Beyond – Quicksand (Don’t Go) – Shimmering beautiful electronica from veteran European DJs Annahstasia – Believer – 6 minutes of building intensity and longing from this folk-soul artist who makes you believe every word and note.

Sasami w/Clario – In Love With A Memory – Evocative, nostalgic, layered tune from the very versatile Sasami and Clairo, whose quiet, lovely solo songs are a treat. Chaparelle, Zella Day, Jesse Woods – Inside The Lines – Fun throwback duet that might remind you of Lee Hazelwood and Nancy Sinatra, if you can remember that long ago…

