Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “It seems to me, that if we love, we grieve. That’s the deal. That’s the pact. Grief and love are forever intertwined. Grief is the terrible reminder of the depths of our love and, like love, grief is non-negotiable..” - Nick Cave , Faith, Hope and Carnage

Readers,

You might recall that in last Friday’s link roundup I listed a memorial for my dear friend Julie Novak, who died at 51 at the end of August, from breast cancer.

The memorial took place on Sunday, and it was a beautiful, festive (there was a deejay and two ice cream trucks) outdoor gathering, one of Julie’s design, we were told. Julie was something of a local celebrity, so it’s not surprising that there were many, many people present—what looked to be a crowd of 100 or more—celebrating the life of one of the kindest, funniest, most alive human beings I have ever known. She was eulogized family, friends, and coworkers, and finally by Celeste Lecesne—they were friends, and worked together on Celeste’s The Future Perfect Project.

Photo by Carl Welden

It was uplifting to be among so many others who loved her, to laugh at the tributes by family and colleagues who regaled us with hilarious Julie stories, to grieve and cry together.

It got me thinking about what a privilege it is to age—to live long—and how one of the prices for that privilege is suffering the losses of many others along the way. It also made me eager to find productive and comforting ways of dealing with my grief and sadness—other than what I’m already doing: mostly talking to other people who loved Julie, and rewatching comedies—shows and movies—that have always made me laugh, like she did.

So I thought I would turn to all of you at this time of mourning and ask about the losses that have affected you most, and what have been the most effective ways you’ve found to deal with your grief. In the comments, please tell me:

How old are you? Have you lost many friends or loved ones in your lifetime? Is there one death that’s had more of an effect on your than others? If so, who was it, and why did it affect you so strongly? Do you have a particular way of dealing with grief? Have any books or podcasts or newsletters to recommend? What gets you through times of mourning like I’m experiencing right now?

Of all the losses of family and friends that I’ve ever experienced, this one is particularly gutting. I’m just completely broken up about it, and can’t take my mind off of it. There are moments I feel Julie’s playful, loving energy all around me—and she’s appeared in numerous dreams since leaving this plane. But there are other moments where it feels as if her departure has left a massive void, and I wonder how the world can ever feel whole again.

I know that more losses are surely coming. This summer I also lost my step-sister, Randi. I’ll turn 59 next Wednesday, and as I shift into my 60s, I’m naturally bound to encounter the deaths of friends and family at an accelerated rate.

I’m not being maudlin. It’s just how this goes. If I had any doubts about it, I could just turn to the trove of Oldster Magazine Questionnaires, in which respondent after respondent has answered the question “What has aging taken away from you?” with some version of “People I love.”

Something that’s occurred to me as I’ve been grieving is how each instance of loss seems to evoke prior ones. There are moments when the sense of loss feels cumulative, and overwhelming.

Losing Julie has made me think of others who’ve passed away, in particular my late maternal grandmother, Clarisse, who died when I was just 6-and-a-half, also from breast cancer. She and I were very close in those early years of my life, and her death was the first real trauma I ever experienced. I don’t know if I’ll ever fully get over it.

Clarisse and Sari in 1970.

After Julie’s memorial, we came home to discover another loss: our beloved car. While we were gone, some schmuck rammed a silver BMW into our 2010 Golf, then took off. The sweet little car we’ve lovingly maintained since we got it, used, in 2013, had suffered a hit-and-run. (The crash was caught on video by our neighbor’s surveillance camera.) It felt not only like a terrible violation, but also like the death of another friend.

“Bluey,” 2013-2024 RIP 💔

I mean, we live in our cars. They’re like living rooms on wheels. Looking back, I realize I’ve gotten emotionally attached to every vehicle I’ve ever owned, and been sad to let each of them go—even when I was trading up to a nicer ride. It seems to run in the family; tonight my mom reminded me of the story of when she and my uncle wistfully fell asleep on the flannel-covered back seat of the family car, a 1946 Oldsmobile, the night before it was to be sold.

As my friend Vivian Manning-Schaffel (

)wrote recently in the

, “The most important thing to know if you’re grieving for your car is you aren’t missing some random object—your car was a sacred space that served as a vessel for the memories you made in it. Any feelings of grief are perfectly normal, are common and, in due time, will pass.”

Turns out “Bluey” is totaled—the cost of repair is greater than it’s current value. How sad! I suppose it feels worse in light of having just lost my actual human friend. I’m grieving them both.

Okay, your turn:

In other news…

Thanks as always for reading, being the most thoughtful, engaged, and supportive commentariat I’ve ever witnessed on the internet, and for all of your support! It means the world to me. 🙏💝