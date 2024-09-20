I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday (or so!) I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

RIP actor James Earl Jones, who died last week at 93. - Eric Pedersen at Deadline .

This J.D. Souther tune is a favorite of mine:

For those in the Atlanta area, this Saturday, 9/21 at 2:45pm I’ll be in conversation with Jessica Handler at the Emory University Festival of Ideas , talking about Oldster and new attitudes toward aging.

“Charlotte Jenkins is 81 years old, and she has spent seven of those decades (yes, she began cooking as a child) transforming simple pots of rice into dishes that tell a deep, ancient, and sacred story about where she comes from.” - another piece from Jeff Gordinier, this one about rice and U.S. history, in collaboration with illustrator George McCalman, for Food & Wine, and featuring Charlotte Jenkins, an octogenarian legend of Gullah Geechee cuisine.

“‘Retired professor?’ Eye roll. ‘Writing about aging? Eeew!’” - at Cleaver Magazine, Elizabeth Bird on taking up writing creative nonfiction after retirement. “How I’m Recalibrating for the Third Age.”

“At 67, after four decades of covering fashion, I finally knew how I wanted to dress.” - at NYMag/The Cut, Cathy Horyn writes: “How I Lost (and Found) My Style.”