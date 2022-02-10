Get Your Links!
I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldsterish content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
“I’m scared of getting older, and being alone.” Singer-songwriter and Bright Eyes frontman Conor Oberst talks mid-life crisis with Michelle Tea as she pulls tarot cards on her podcast, “Your Magic.”
Oooh—a documentary about Polystyrene, “the first woman of colour in the UK to front a successful rock band.”
“Writing is a lot easier than getting up onstage and singing and dancing, I’ll tell you that.” In a New Yorker interview (from last November—sorry!), 95-year-old Mel Brooks talks with Michael Schulman.
“The busier women are kept by pointing fingers at one another as the problem, the less attention goes to...well, The Problem. And, make no mistake, the problem of women, age, and perceived attractiveness is very real.” In Psychology Today, Blow Your House Down author Gina Frangello tackles “the ‘invisibility’ war on older women.”
“We need older people returning to the movement politics they helped invent…” Third Act founder (and Oldster interviewee) Bill McKibben teams up with Akaya Windwood on a New York Times op-ed encouraging older Americans to get involved with activism again.
“I had heard of David before that, but that was the first time I really took note of that name. Then I got called for the morning David Letterman Show. It was going to start right after my five-year Saturday Night Live tenure had ended, and it didn’t seem right for me to jump right into another show. I passed on it.” At Vulture, Andy Hoglund interviews late night music legend Paul Shaffer.
“It's very challenging to be nude at 62…I don't think I could've done it before the age that I am.” At Buzzfeed, actress Emma Thompson talks about shooting her first nude scene, and hollywood’s ridiculous standards for women’s bodies.
“It makes me feel good that I’ve been around long enough for people to think that they know me, and they’ve just kind of accepted me, and now that I’m older, they just kind of think of me like an older sister or favorite aunt, and I’m glad to play that role…” at CBS, musical genius (vaccine funder, and all-around philanthropist) Dolly Parton talks to Gayle King about turning 76, her banana pudding birthday cake, an her new partnership with Duncan Hines.
“Knitting was more than a source of much-needed income: She credited her colleagues with giving her the strength she needed to survive.” For the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Tanya Singer profiles 110-year-old Holocaust survivor Rose Girone, who’s never stopped knitting.
Um. Regarding the Psychology Today piece: "While some women may delight in feeling removed from the "male gaze," others feel their sexiest and most authentic selves after menopause."
Isn't she forgetting moi? I feel delighted being removed from the "male gaze," but ALSO at my sexiest/most authentic self. C'mon. They're not mutually exclusive unless you depend on the male gaze to validate you.
xox to everyone who is sexy and happy invisible. I can't possibly be the only one.