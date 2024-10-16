Another 5 Questions: Peter Moore
An addendum to the 67-year-old cartoonist's Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, considering the five new questions that were recently added.
From the time I was 10, I’ve been obsessed with what it means to grow older. I’m curious about what it means to others, of all ages, and so I invite them to take “The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire.”
Recently I added five new questions. Occasionally, I’ll have past questonnaire-takers add their answers to those. Here, cartoonist takes on the new questions. - Sari Botton
Below are Peter Moore’s answers to the five new Oldster Magazine Questionnaire questions. Check out his Oldster Magazine Questionnaire for the rest, here:
This is 67: Cartoonist Peter Moore Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire (in Drawings)
What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?
The date: Sometime in 1964. The scene: My best friend Gary Gilbert’s 8th birthday party. Dramatis personae: Craig Crump, me. Setup: I have no idea, but I must have said something witty. Or at least wordy. But I remember Craig’s prophetic comment as if he had spoken them a minute ago.
Fifteen years later, I got my first real job…writing entries for an encyclopedia. Which prepared me, somehow, to edit a movie magazine, become the articles editor of Playboy, and editor of Men’s Health. I only wish Craig Crump had mentioned something about drawing, and I might have picked up a pencil a few decades earlier. Oh, well.
What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?
I’d banish my unshakeable belief that, if I wasn’t doing something perfectly right from the start, I wasn’t worthy to try it at all. I’m pretty sure Shakespeare and Michael Jordan worked through plenty of self doubt.
But it didn’t stop either of them.
I’m neither G.O.A.T. nor Bard, but I could have attempted—and failed brilliantly at—so many more things IF I DIDN’T TALK MYSELF OUT OF EVEN TRYING, FOR FOUR DECADES.
Drat.
What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?
I’m anti bucket-list. I’m also anti-yearning and anti-regret. What’s the point? Did it wrong? Try again! Said something stupid? Say something else! Wanna try that new thing, but don’t feel ready? Try it anyway! Which is why I like to pay more attention to my F*!k-It List:
F*!k ‘em all!
Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?
I was a lackadaisical student in high school, which caused concern after my older brothers demonstrated max-adasic-ality. My dad, a skilled aphorist, came up with this gem: “Pete,” he suggested, “plan your work and work your plan.”
A lifetime of to-do lists followed, and helped me accomplish plenty of things..
Well. A few, anyway. Thanks dad!
What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?
Monty Python Life of Brian Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life 4k
Let’s all sing!
🎵Life is quite absurd
And death's the final word
You must always face the curtain with a bow
Forget about your sin
Give the audience a grin
Enjoy it, it's your last chance anyhow
So always look on the bright side of death
A just before you draw your terminal breath
Life's a piece of shit
When you look at it
Life's a laugh and death's a joke, it's true
You'll see it's all a show
Keep 'em laughin' as you go
Just remember that the last laugh is on you
And
Always look on the bright side of life
Always look on the right side of life 🎶
Most life-changing turn of events in my life was a very, very angry boss.
I've never seen such anger befire or since. Anger fizzed out of his every pore.
I was so frightened that I used to freeze when he exploded. (Never thought that would be my reaction to such unbelievable behaviour.)
His behaviour shattered my confidence and self-esteem and they took years to rebuild.
At the time, it was hard to see anything good in this aggression and bullying.
But good things there were.
I joined a public speaking and leadership organisation and began my journey to becoming a Distinguished Toastmaster and, latterly, a public speaking coach and TEDx Speaker.
The f*!k it list! Quite the corollary to a bucket list. I like this idea a lot. I'm glad Craig Crump said that to you. Must have been empowering, way before "empowering" was a thing. Thanks for the cartoons and the laughs, Peter!