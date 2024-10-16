Recently I added five new questions. Occasionally, I’ll have past questonnaire-takers add their answers to those. Here, cartoonist Peter Moore takes on the new questions. - Sari Botton

Below are Peter Moore’s answers to the five new Oldster Magazine Questionnaire questions. Check out his Oldster Magazine Questionnaire for the rest, here:

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

The date: Sometime in 1964. The scene: My best friend Gary Gilbert’s 8th birthday party. Dramatis personae: Craig Crump, me. Setup: I have no idea, but I must have said something witty. Or at least wordy. But I remember Craig’s prophetic comment as if he had spoken them a minute ago.

Fifteen years later, I got my first real job…writing entries for an encyclopedia. Which prepared me, somehow, to edit a movie magazine, become the articles editor of Playboy, and editor of Men’s Health. I only wish Craig Crump had mentioned something about drawing, and I might have picked up a pencil a few decades earlier. Oh, well.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I’d banish my unshakeable belief that, if I wasn’t doing something perfectly right from the start, I wasn’t worthy to try it at all. I’m pretty sure Shakespeare and Michael Jordan worked through plenty of self doubt.

But it didn’t stop either of them.

I’m neither G.O.A.T. nor Bard, but I could have attempted—and failed brilliantly at—so many more things IF I DIDN’T TALK MYSELF OUT OF EVEN TRYING, FOR FOUR DECADES.

Drat.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I’m anti bucket-list. I’m also anti-yearning and anti-regret. What’s the point? Did it wrong? Try again! Said something stupid? Say something else! Wanna try that new thing, but don’t feel ready? Try it anyway! Which is why I like to pay more attention to my F*!k-It List:

F*!k ‘em all!

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

I was a lackadaisical student in high school, which caused concern after my older brothers demonstrated max-adasic-ality. My dad, a skilled aphorist, came up with this gem: “Pete,” he suggested, “plan your work and work your plan.”

A lifetime of to-do lists followed, and helped me accomplish plenty of things..

Well. A few, anyway. Thanks dad!

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

Monty Python Life of Brian Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life 4k

Let’s all sing!

🎵Life is quite absurd

And death's the final word

You must always face the curtain with a bow

Forget about your sin

Give the audience a grin

Enjoy it, it's your last chance anyhow

So always look on the bright side of death

A just before you draw your terminal breath

Life's a piece of shit

When you look at it

Life's a laugh and death's a joke, it's true

You'll see it's all a show

Keep 'em laughin' as you go

Just remember that the last laugh is on you

And

Always look on the bright side of life

Always look on the right side of life 🎶