Here, writer, cartoonist, and former Men’s Health editor Peter Moore responds—with drawings. - Sari Botton

Peter Moore at 67.

Peter Moore is a cartoonist/columnist for the Colorado Sun and a commentator/animator for Front Range NPR . You can see more of his work at petermoore.substack.com .

“I worked for thirty-five years in the magazine industry, topping out as editor of Men’s Health and getting laid off when the magazine industry fell apart. But that opened a door I never imagined: That I would turn into a cartoonist. Who knew that was possible? I may be an Oldster, but I’m new at so many things. That’ll keep your pulse racing—until it stops, permanently.”

—

How old are you?

OK. FINE. I’m 67. But age is just a number, and mine happens to be rather large.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I take my cues from Napoleon Bonaparte, who said, “To understand the man you have to know what was happening in the world when he was 20.”

Tally ho!

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

What do you like about being your age?

Well, I like to whistle.

What is difficult about being your age?

This annoying question:

With this annoying implication:

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

What has aging given you?

Taken away from you?

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

The offending quote about second acts was from F. Scott Fitzgerald, FYI. And he had a great Act II, ironically. Sign me up for that, after I take a brief intermission to pee.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

Let’s go to “Chart Throb” Steve Kornacki for analysis. (Horizontal axis is age, other factors on the vertical.)

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Thanks for everything, Mick.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

After a surprisingly boozy cruise in Alaska—whales! hic!—my wife and I quit drinking on weekdays. Both of us immediately lost five pounds and gained coherence. At least on weekdays.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Stop writing/drawing? I don’t think so. My life is finally getting interesting!

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

Stop with the birthday cards, already. I know what you’re thinking when you lick the stamp: Why is he still alive?