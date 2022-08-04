Readers, a little less than a year ago, when Oldster was a youngster of a newsletter (it was just 11 days old, and there were like 10 subscribers), I wrote about fighting an itch to ditch my bangs, but holding myself back because…

my bangs hide forehead wrinkles and a little aging-related hair loss…

they comprise roughly 90% of my hairdo (or “hair comb” as my mom says)…

it’s hard to let go of a look you’ve become identified with.

But in the past few months, my bangs have begun behaving strangely. I’ve developed all these annoying cowlicks I never had before. (Where the hell do these come from???) In the past, I could tame my usual cowlicks by cutting my bangs very short every few weeks, but that seems to no longer be effective.

So, I’ve stopped clipping them, and yesterday, for the first time, they were long enough for me to sweep back into a barrette. I feel a strange mix of excitement (I can buy cool new barrettes now…and if I keep going with this, when winter comes I won’t have to deal with dreaded “hat bangs”) and wistfulness. Turns out I’ve got a deep emotional attachment to what others tell me is my “signature look.”

I feel a little silly obsessing over this, but I suppose it’s like all change—both thrilling and terrifying.

I want to know about the elements of your personal style that you’ve struggled (or are currently struggling) to let go of, even when you were totally bored of them. (Also, feel free to point me to chic barrettes!)

