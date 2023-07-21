I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

“…recent studies suggest that something unexpected happens to many people as they reach and pass their 60s: Their personality starts changing again.” - at The Atlantic, Faith Hill writes about “The Curious Personality Changes of Older Age.”

“‘I want to be left alone…’ The legal battle is drawing renewed attention to the historic expropriation of Black-owned land.” - At CNN, Nicquel Terry Ellis on 93-year-old Josephine Wright’s battle with a predatory developer in Hilton Head, NC, over her her family-owned property. And here’s a related video from WSAV3, an NBC affiliate in Savannah, GA: