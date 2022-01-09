I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldsterish content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

“He was more than just the first African American to win an Academy Award for best actor, for his performance in the 1963 film “Lilies of the Field”; he and his lifelong best friend, Harry Belafonte, were also the exemplars of the artist-as-activist model, both risking not only their careers but their lives, at the height of their celebrity, for the cause of civil rights.” New York Times columnist Charles Blow pays homage to actor and activist Sidney Poitier, who passed away last week.

At The Ringer, Adam Nayman has a guide to the films of (Kingston, NY’s own!) Peter Bogdanovich, another great who passed away last week.

I recommend checking out the “Overlooked” series—obituaries of notable people previously ignored in the pages of the New York Times.

“One person is young, and one is old, and each needs something from the other…” At The New Yorker, Rachel Syme writes about Max Linsky’s wonderful “70 Over 70” podcast, on which he interviews septuagenarians, both famous and not, about their perspectives on life.