The graphic essay below was both written and illustrated by Peter Moore .

FOR MOST OF MY LIFE, I was too cool to cruise. I was an adventurer, dammit. Not a chaise lounger aboard some titanic vessel! And yet, soon after my first copy of AARP: The Magazine arrived, I swam like a salmon upstream to my burial ground—an AAA tourism office—to inquire about Alaska.

I, too, would cruise.

You feel the attraction, right? So do these people:

The social director. She will meet you. She will greet you. She will talk and talk and TALK. And if she smiled any more her cheeks would crack.

Cruise veterans. They will inform you that, no, you’re not having as much fun as you think.

That guy who read up on your destination. When he draws a breath to speak, run.

The wine steward. Tip generously as he pours the anesthesia.

The people who are having much more fun than you are. F.O.M.O hits hard, especially when you’re already doing the most self-indulgent thing possible.

The fitness director. It costs extra to sail on a ship without one.