This week I was struck by something filmmaker David Licata wrote in his Oldster Magazine Questionnaire:

“Before 2020, I felt about 40 years old. But the pandemic did a number on me and now I feel about my age”—his age being several weeks shy of 62. That means that on some level, Licata has aged about twenty-two years in three. That is some accelerated aging.

While the math of it is staggering, what Licata said resonated with me. Although, in my case, it feels as if the pandemic time warp has cut both ways: as if I’ve both aged and regressed since March, 2020. Now I want to hear about how it’s affected you, your sense of time, and your sense of aging.

A global pandemic sure can warp time. Sometimes it feels as if the past 39 months constituted one long-ass year. My memories from all that time under varying degrees of shelter-in-place all seem to run together. With the exception of the early days—when we were erroneously instructed to forgo masks so there’d be enough for hospital staff; when we mistakenly believed it was useful to disinfect our groceries with alcohol wipes—it’s difficult to distinguish which things happened during which Covid wave or surge or variant, or year.

All the worrying and isolation and grief and illness have definitely taken a toll on me, physically and mentally. I saw it coming; I remember being so scared in those first months of lockdown that my limbs sometimes shook uncontrollably at night in bed. When I wasn’t panicking about the imminent dangers, I was panicking about more long-term ones; I often thought, This constant anxiety is going to make me older than my years.

And now I think maybe it has. In the wake of the past three years, my joints are achier, I’ve got more wrinkles, my hair is grayer, and I’ve lost more of it. I’m exhausted all the time, yet so anxious still that I have difficulty sleeping through the night.

I mean, I don’t know—maybe that’s how my aging was going to go, no matter what. It hasn’t been a scientific experiment by any means, but it does feel like I aged faster during this time than I have at any other.

On the flip side, I feel as if I’ve lost most or all the social skills I’d acquired over 57 years. Many of my friendships have lost their natural rhythm. I’m simultaneously desperate for socialization and anxious about pursuing it, like a toddler who tries to hide behind her mother’s legs. Scheduling plans (and often rescheduling them, because things come up, and we’re all bad at this now) feels tedious, and sometimes just the thought of trying to get things going with other people wipes me out.

All that said, I still feel like a Matryoshka doll, housing all the different versions of myself from different ages. Menopause and arthritis and pandemic-borne weariness be damned, my inner 10/11-year-old is alive and well, still kicking around inside of me.

I drew this blue-and-yellow dominant crayon Matryoshka doll a while ago in solidarity with Ukraine.

So, yeah, I get what Licata was saying. Time was always kind of warpy for me, but during the pandemic, it got even warpier. How has it been for you? Tell me in the comments.

PS I feel compelled to note here that the pandemic isn’t exactly over. We’re now in a time of greater freedom of movement, when there are more situations in which it feels safe to gather with others, and I am glad for it. But contracting Covid remains a risk, especially for those who are older, immunocompromised, or disabled, and there are people suffering with long Covid.

PPS I’d thought about a holiday-related post like I had at this time last year, but I’m too disgusted by the Supreme Court this week and too worried about the fate of our democracy to go in that direction today.

Hope you all have a nice weekend anyway!

-Sari