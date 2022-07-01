Where Were You When: American Bicentennial Edition
Memories of July 4th, 1976. An open thread.
Each year in recent memory, as America has inched closer to seeming like a failed state and I’ve become more aware of its unjust history, it’s gotten harder for me to feel excited (or even good) about celebrating the Fourth of July. This year, in the midst of what is clearly an authoritarian judicial coup, threatening the basic human rights and bodily autonomy of so many, I’ve hit an all-time low in terms of my feelings about the holiday and my hopes for our democracy.
But on July 4th 1976, when I was an innocent almost-11-year-old, I was pretty damned excited to celebrate this country’s 200th birthday. I felt grown up accompanying my dad to his friends’ Manhattan apartment overlooking the Hudson River, where we watched the Grand Parade of Sailing Ships. I really got into the spirit of the occasion, dressing in the blue jumpsuit with red and white patches from Chwatzky’s Department Store that my best friend also had.
On Instagram yesterday, Oldster contributor Kathleen McKitty Harris suggested that everyone from Generation X should write about their memories from that day. I asked her whether she’d mind if I shared that here as a prompt for an open thread—not just for Gen-Xers, but for Oldsters of any age, who were alive in the mid-70s. She was happy to oblige. So here we are.
What were you doing on July 4th, 1976? Do tell…
Fighting back: An action you can take right now…
Even though I’m down on the direction this country is going in, I’m not ready to give up.
And even though the Democratic party hasn’t been aggressive enough in fighting back against what turns out to have been a long-running coup, I’m not ready to give up on them, either. The bottom line is that we need more of them in the House and Senate if we want to restore any of our rights going forward, and avoid becoming a completely totalitarian state. This is a legitimate, looming danger.
I’m going to periodically post opportunities for actions we can all take in these dangerous times for our democracy. Here’s today’s:
Field Team 6, an organization I’ve phone- and text-banked with in the past, is offering an ongoing opportunity to take part in post-carding, sending beautiful cards they’ve designed to motivate eligible voters to register and cast ballots. If you’ve got time and need something constructive to do toward saving our democracy, please consider this!
I was about to turn twelve, an only child with just my dad -- my mother had died of cancer six months earlier on a bitter cold day. My dad and I didn't process the loss -- just kept marching forward with school and work. My goal was to "be normal." I was only able to feel relaxed and happy around my best friend, one year younger, who lived next door. But my dad and I went to Chicago's Grant Park/lakefront fireworks with family friends who had slightly older girls. My journal, which has a Bicentennial sticker on it, reads:
July 3, 1976 - Well, tomorrow night we’re going to the Fireworks with the J____'s and I can’t wait, and Monday we’re going to my uncle Phil’s. Boy. I’m a Bicentennial nut. I love fireworks and firecrackers and everything like that.
10:19 AM July 4th, 1976, Sunday
Well here we go with the Bicentennial!
5:07 PM, July 4th, 1976 - we’re going pretty soon, in about half an hour. (But the fireworks won’t start till 8:45 tonight.) I can hardly wait.
Thurs. July 8th, 1976
I had a crummy 4th of July. Everybody talked but not to me. I hate them. (M___ & O___.) Except for D____. She’s nice.
As a 14-year-old freshman, I was involved in an intense relationship with an 18-year-old senior. Early in the summer after we started dating, one night my friend Ron and I thought we’d go to Marti’s house and see if we could get her to come out with us. Ron and I parked far enough from the house that no one would know we were nearby. We walked quietly down the driveway, which Ron later said reminded him of “In Cold Blood.” I knew the basement door I could use to navigate carefully to Marti’s room. Of course there were no cell phones, no texts asking “u up?”
I got in to the house and Ron stayed a healthy distance behind me. Through the dark, I made my way to Marti’s bedroom. Marti, who rarely slept, was startled awake by my presence, and started screaming as loudly as she could. Within 30 seconds or so, her father was screaming and running towards her room, to save his daughter from the intruder. Soon Marti’s bedroom was filled with the two of us and her two parents.
Though everyone was startled, within a few minutes we were talking calmly, and Marti’s dad seemed to feel that I was just hoping to see Marti, and that was perfectly understandable. He gave us some space to talk, and it was decided that I would stay over for the night. Her dad even offered to let me sleep downstairs if I’d be more comfortable being closer to Marti. I couldn’t handle that and went off to sleep in a bedroom upstairs.
The next morning was July 4, 1976, and the family had a plan to go have brunch at Windows on the World. There was a gathering of tall ships as part of the celebration, and it was a rather memorable place to be on that date. They invited me along, and we dined and looked out at the ships and the celebration.
We returned to Bridgewater in the afternoon, and Ron was at my house, mowing the lawn. (He sometimes did some work for my parents.) I can still see his face, peering in to the car in our driveway. When he heard the screaming from Marti’s house, he ran with all of his might back to his car, waited around for a while, and then went home. He told me he honestly had no idea if I was alive or dead, and had said nothing to his parents.
That was my July 4, 1976!