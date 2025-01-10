The First Friday Link Roundup of 2025...
With love to Los Angeles.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday (or so!) I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
Sending love to all affected by the devastating fires in L.A. - CNN. It’s been so devastating seeing photos and videos of the flames, smoke, and catastrophic wreckage. Here are some links for helping those in need:
“It Is Tearing Me Up Not to Be in L.A. Right Now” - Oldster contributor David Ulin in The New York Times.
Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who died on December 29th, 2024, was laid to rest this week. - PBS
Jimmy Carter on Death - Rick Rojas at The New York Times.
RIP Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary Fame, who died this week at 86. - Jem Aswad and Chris Willman at Variety.A post shared by @walkonthewildsidenyc
Happy 78th birthday to punk icon .A post shared by @theseventiesoul
“Demi Moore’s stellar second act: how the star was finally given her due at 62.” - Steve Rose in The GuardianA post shared by @evanrosskatz
I had mixed feelings about The Substance, but I was moved by Demi Moore’s Golden Globes acceptance speech. And at The Shift, has interesting things to say about the implications (or lack thereof) in Moore’s win.
At my other magazine, Memoir Land,writes “It Must Have Been Eggs: In Memory of Spalding Gray,” whose 21-year death anniversary is tomorrow, January 11th.
“Middle Age Is Sexy Now” - Alexis Soloski in The New York Times.A post shared by @lacancircle
“Kim Deal Tells Kim Gordon Why Contemporary Life Feels Like a Disaster Movie” - the two Kims talk with one another at Interview.
“At 90 He Finally Had His Bar Mitzvah” - John Leland in The New York Times
Upstaters: This Monday, 1/13 at 7pm, Upstate Films/Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties has a screening of Let’s Get Lost, the Chet Baker documentary that’s hard to find. I’ve always wanted to see it but have never found it available for rental or screening, so I’m going to try to leave…my…house…in..the..winter…❄️ to see it.A post shared by @upstate_films
I think I need to read Golden Years: How Americans Invented and Reinvented Old Age by James Chappel.
Remember 66-year-old debut filmmaker Ilise Harris?
This is 66: Debut Filmmaker Ilise Harris Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire·
Ilise has completed Your Roots Are Showing, her “documentary that explores the global movement of women choosing not to cover their gray hair.” Through February 11th, Oldster subscribers can stream the movie at a 20% discount using the code “oldsternewyear”.
That’s all I’ve got for now. More next week! Stay tuned…
Thanks as always for reading, for commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support. 🙏 💝 🙏 💝 🙏 💝 🙏 💝 🙏 💝 🙏 💝 🙏 💝 🙏 💝 🙏 💝 🙏 💝 🙏 💝 🙏 💝 🙏 💝 🙏 💝 🙏 💝
-Sari
