Neil Sedaka, Singing Craftsman of Memorable Pop Songs, Dies at 86 - Peter Applebome in The New York Times. I was a fan—love to sing “Laughter in the Rain” at karaoke. 🥲
Actor Robert Carradine, famous for ‘Lizzie McGuire’ and ‘Revenge of the Nerds,’ dies at 71 - Patrick Smith at NBC News.
I forgot to mention actor Bud Cort’s passing at 77 last time. Harold and Maude is one of my favorite movies. Time for a rewatch. - Jack Smart at People.
Hey, look, it’s me and Oldster in The New York Times. - Kasia Pilat in the NY Times Style section.
Bettye LaVette, 80 Is ‘Extremely Grateful and Extremely Pissed’ - Faran Krentcil in Ageist. Did you catch my recent interview with this soul legend/her Oldster Questionnaire from a few weeks ago?:
‘If I Can Laugh, I Can Get Through Anything’ - Liz McNeil sits down with Liza Minnelli for People. I can’t wait to get my hands on Liza’s memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, out March 10th.
On her podcast, Good Hang, Amy Poehler interviews 92-year-old Carol Burnett. (h/t Lisa Marsh)
I enjoyed Paul McCartney, Man on the Run—the new documentary by Morgan Neville focused on McCartney’s post-Beatles life and career.
Vanity Fair has just published Joe Hagan’s dishy 2015 interview with Paul McCartney in two parts. Part I; Part II.
“For now, I hope other people around me can tolerate my drooping jowls, because right now I don’t want to go under the knife.” - At Bustle, Rachel Lapidos writes “Naomi Watts Doesn’t Care About Looking 25.”
The Judy Blume Book That Scandalized a Nation: “I was wild. My fantasies were wild.” - in Vulture/NYMag, an excerpt of Mark Oppenheimer’s new biography, Judy Blume: A Life, all about the drama around publishing her 1978 adult novel, Wifey.
The Benevolent Landlord of St. Marks Place: For 60 years, Charles FitzGerald has helped make the East Village an emblem of New York City’s counterculture. - Alessandra Schade in The New York Times/Real Estate.
When Do We Become Adults, Really? - Shayla Love in The New Yorker.
“An injection that blocks the activity of a protein involved in aging reverses naturally occurring cartilage loss in the knee joints of old mice, a Stanford Medicine-led study has found.” - Krista Conger at Stanford Medicine News Center. Please sign me up for these injections when they are available for humans!
Why Are So Many Women Getting ADHD Diagnoses in Midlife? - Caitlin Moscatello in The Cut/NYMag.
Super-Agers’ Brains Have a Special Ability, New Study Suggests: The findings may help explain why this group has such exceptional memory. - Dana G. Smith in The New York Times/Well
A Love Letter to Bridget, My Partner’s Wife - Deborah Copaken on cohabitating with her partner and his wife—who’s been deteriorating from Alzheimer’s for over a decade.
What I learnt in 90 minutes with Elizabeth Gilbert: Radical honesty doesn’t begin to describe it - sam baker talks with Oldster Questionnaire-taker Elizabeth Gilbert.
Help Oldster Questionnaire-taker jonathan baylis reach his Kickstarter goal for So Buttons: Who’s My Daddy & What Does He Do? the latest in his excellent comic book series.
Ten Ways to Be a Rebel After 87 - Escapades by Elaine Soloway
“I tell my kids that before mobile phones and voicemail, we had huge, clunky answering machines.” - Rob Tourtelot writes “After the Beep.”
“I’m the L.A. Doll in John Cougar Mellencamp’s ‘Small Town,’ and I Hate This Godforsaken Shithole” - Reliably hilarious satirist Lisa Borders in McSweeney’s.
When half of a couple that plans to live forever dies - a short documentary at Aeon.
Granpods gets older adults dancing, defying isolation - Maria M. Silva in The Times-Union.
Happy 75th birthday to Oldster Questionnaire-taker jerry saltz. 🎂 He and his wife, fellow art critic, Roberta Smith, will be the subjects of a Voyeur Films documentary that they’ve just finished shooting.
Hooray for Daylight Saving’s Time, coming this sunday, March 8th. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour…
