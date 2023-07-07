I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

This week there’s a bonus at the bottom: The Oldster Top 10, a list of songs for those looking for new music, from Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld.

🚨Bonus! Introducing The Oldster Top 10 by Cliff Chenfeld (“National Day of Rock & Roll” seems like the perfect time to launch this…)Remember that open thread from last December asking how we find new music as older people relatively set in our listening ways? Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld is on the case! Here, he recommends 10 new songs—a new monthly feature. Cliff writes:

You want to discover new music and artists but finding new music these days is a challenge. Welcome to the debut of the Oldster Top 10, where we feature 10 new songs from mostly new artists who are making inspired, forward looking accessible contemporary music. Having millions of songs at your fingertips is one of the coolest things that has happened in the 21st century but it can be daunting to find the jewels amongst the tonnage. We are here to make that discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify.

