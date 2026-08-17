Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Judith Anne's avatar
Judith Anne
13h

The famous American actress and singer, Elaine Stritch, once said that it’s not the work, it’s the stairs.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
14h

I have no gift for dance and bowed out early but relate to the theme that makes this delightful piece spin. As I age it’s getting tough to keep doing what was easy and relatively painless a few years ago. But continuing to move as if you’re going somewhere good is a lodestar for me.

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