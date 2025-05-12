Wedding Day, 2014. Photo by Thousand Cranes Photography.

Falling deeply in love and marrying late-in-life in 2014, at 60 and 65, my husband and I have been forced to discuss dreaded end-of-life issues far sooner than younger couples beginning their lives together might.

In our first year together, we’ve reconceived our wills and testaments, updated our “Durable Power of Attorneys,” signed up with the Neptune Society for cremation and a partitioned, king-sized carved oak box, and shared all the information with his kids. We appointed his oldest daughter to be our executor, and educated her regarding what that will require of her. And now, as each other’s chosen healthcare agents, we are deep in discussions of our unsavory but necessary “Advanced Care Directives.”

We’re a bit bogged down in defining what “general health-care standards” implies, and what terms like “vegetative state” and “irreversible” mean to each of us personally, and what they mean with regard to the law. We are trying to map out all the specifics of our finales without getting morbid. We joke and we laugh and keep it light. But it’s heavy stuff.

Besides our age and our shared gallows humors, our bonding faces the challenge of each of us being hypersensitive to one another’s discomforts. Whereas my husband, a seasoned psychotherapist, intuits and expands on my emotional anguish, I, a lifelong actor, acutely feel and overreact to his physical pain. He weeps for my many childhood deprivations. I sob for his stubbed toe.

My husband has treated trauma victims in intense distress for over forty years and knows how to leave it all at the office. But when he’s home, his resonance with my distress leaves him no respite.

And my sense of his physical suffering gets amplified by his princess-and-the pea sensitivities, which cause him to overreact, and by my own ability as an actor of forty-years’ experience to feel things I’ve not personally suffered.

More from the wedding day. Photo by Thousand Cranes Photography.

Onstage and onscreen I’ve gone through pretend labor, childbirth, and had a colostomy bag installed. I’ve murdered—with guns, with poisoned darts—and been murdered in countless ways in video games—knife to the back, knife to the heart—and felt every bit of it for a good fee, then got to leave it all at the studio.

It all comes down to this: we are each concerned that the other’s interpretations of our pain might prematurely hasten the pulling-of-the-plug or the giving-of-the-pill. Can I trust that my adoring husband might one day accurately put himself in my orthopedic Asics and know precisely when my time on Earth should end? And can he trust me to put myself in his Depends-lined boxers and do the right thing, at the right moment, if he is no longer able to speak for himself? We fear our excessive empathy for one another’s pain and suffering, a product of our great love for one another, might precipitate our demises.

My love, my executioner.

For example, currently my husband is enduring a bad case of prostatitis, causing acute pain in his testicles. He’s describes a clenching sensation, like something is squeezing him hard between the legs. Ow. Atop the aches of my own body—without possessing my own balls since birth—I find myself experiencing shooting pains in phantom testicles extending from within and beyond my pudendum. It’s a whole new couple of things that can hurt. I imagine it’s like feeling the sensation of an aura radiating out from my head, only this aura is radiating out of my underpants.

I could never have foreseen such consequences of my gifts for “sensory recall” and “space work” exercises in acting class. It’s a curse. I’m too gifted at viscerally experiencing things I can only imagine. And, likewise, his tender heart feels doubly pained for his physical suffering causing my sympathetic agony.

If only it were just our yawns and laughter that were sympathetic and contagious.

When he’s away at work, I stay easily detached and dissociated from his body, but I can’t very well shun the man I love because I hurt just like he does when he’s at home. Likewise, he adores me too much to avoid getting embroiled in my daily emotional pangs.

As newlyweds, I guess it’s natural for spouses to want to share everything, the good and the bad, the thick and the thin. For example, a loving young husband will joyfully say to friends and family, “We’re pregnant.” An adoring older wife will regretfully say, “We are having prostrate problems.”

Out of such a shared love we must learn to temper our reactions and subdue our borrowed pains to avoid mercy killing each other. Our greatest consolation is that, in my oversized delight, I amplify his pleasure, and with his huge heart, he amplifies my joy.