I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

The Sugar Hill Gang didn’t start Hip-Hop, but it’s a good time time to listen to their 1979 hit, “Rapper’s Delight” (Is there ever a bad time for it? No.):

At the Associated Press, Scott Bauer recommends honoring Robertson’s memory by watching The Last Waltz, Martin Scorcese’s 1978 documentary about The Band’s 1976 farewell concert.

More essential reading from Chee, on his own experience dressing in drag: his 2015 essay, “Girl,” published in Guernica and featured in The Best American Essays. Via Alexander Chee on Twitter.

August is many things, but apparently it is also “Make a Will Month,” as the folks at FreeWill.com keep reminding me. (Maybe my husband and I will finally do this…)

Had a nice chat about all things Gen X with Gabe Hudson on his podcast, Kurt Vonnegut Radio .

“…the KlimaSeniorinnen Schweiz, a group of about 2,400 Swiss women aged 64 and over, say they have a common fear: soaring temperatures and heat waves that are threatening them with health ailments in their final decades.” - a group of older women has sued the Swiss government, accusing it of “violating their fundamental rights by not doing enough to protect them from the effects of climate change.” At the New York Times, Isabella Kwai reports.