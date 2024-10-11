One of my childish crayon drawings. ©Sari Botton

This is the first installment of On the Path to 60, a series about my experiences in the year approaching my next decade, and the third act of my life. I turned 59 in early October, 2024, and I’ll turn 60 in October, 2025. I’m a little freaked out about it!

In this series I’ll write about what it means for a Gen-X latchkey kid like me to turn 60, from various angles—what I’m thinking and feeling, what’s caught my attention, certain choices I’m making, things I’m buying, advice and guidance I’m receiving, and more.

I started out this new year of my life by discovering something new about myself—well, not exactly new; it’s something I’d long had a hunch about. I decided that in the interest of embarking on this new path with clear eyes, I should finally get to the bottom of it.