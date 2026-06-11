Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Melanie Leonard's avatar
Melanie Leonard
1h

Thank you, Sari—what a treat! Newly retired, and summer in the South with new authors and books for my TBR list. Does being older get any more perfect than this🎉🎉

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Sara B's avatar
Sara B
1h

❤️

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