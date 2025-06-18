Here, memoirist and debut novelist Jessica Berger Gross responds . - Sari Botton

Jessica Berger Gross in NYC recently.

Jessica Berger Gross is the author of the memoir Estranged: Leaving Family and Finding Home . Her essays have appeared in the New York Times Magazine, The Cut, Longreads, and many other publications. She lives in Maine with her husband and their teenage son. Hazel Says No is her first novel.

—

How old are you?

53. (I just had a birthday in late May, and must get used to the new #.)

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

For a long time, I felt 28. Like I had all this unrealized potential inside me, which is maybe possibly a not-so-amazing thing to feel in your 40s? But lately I feel maybe 42 or 46. Older and wiser. Like I’m in my groove. Or maybe this is what 53 feels like.

Writing my novel—something I didn’t dare fantasize about, much less try and do for a very long time—gave me confidence. I grew a ton from the creative process, from teaching myself how to write the kind of book I wanted to read, and from putting myself out there for inspection and rejection and opinions about my work, a sort of weathering of myself. So many people said “no” to me! The “journey” from wanting to write a novel to publication day has been one big life lesson in persistence, resilience, and believing in myself, and in my vision.

The political situation we’re in has made me feel older too, in a different way. A sort of world weariness since January. Though I try hard to remain hopeful that this is the mud season of our political lives, and that summer is coming.

But mostly? At 53, I feel like I am me, rather than as if I’m searching to find myself and become me.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

Young! Creatively, it feels like I have only recently found myself and my voice, which is a strange and exciting place to be in my earlyish 50s. Some of my closest friends are around my age, but several of them are ten years younger. I’m very close to my 17-year-old son, and I don’t necessarily feel like age is what makes me relate to people. My editor is younger than me, for instance, and my literary agent is older. There are significant people in my life repping each decade from teens through 70s.

Plus, on a surface-y note, I have youngish-looking skin. Partly luck, mostly sunscreen and Iyengar yoga and not drinking alcohol for more than 20 years, and slathering on moisturizer and made-in-Maine jojoba oil. My moisturizing process is 9 steps long! Because of the skin thing, I do get people guessing I’m younger and maybe that’s my vibe, or my skin, or the way I dress or move in the world. Or maybe they’re bullshitting me, and I look every day of 53! But either way, that helps.

What do you like about being your age?

Having a teenager. Not worrying (so much) about the rules. Not caring (as much) about what people think of me. Publishing my novel Hazel Says No is my very favorite thing about being 53. It’s what I would have wanted to do as a child but would never in a million trillion years have let myself dream.

Jessica Berger Gross as a young girl.

What is difficult about being your age?

Thinking about how much time I have left, and about losing people. The idea of physical decline. Maybe that’s me buying into the idea of constant self-improvement and self-growth? I feel like I keep growing into myself. And feeling better, getting better. I really want to feel like that can keep happening until the end. And maybe it can, but in new ways.

On a basic physical level, I don’t like not being able to see well without my glasses. And that I need to be careful about recovering from a hip labrum tear I got from obsessively bouncing on a trampoline with ankle weights during Covid. Needing more recuperation time after a big work travel push etc. Needing to eat healthy and do a ton of yoga or else really feeling not so great. That #selfcare and wellness and general physical upkeep is a part-time job, like it or not.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I thought I’d feel positively ancient at 53 and like that was sort of the end of everything. Feels more like the opposite. Not the beginning, but a new beginning. A few years ago, I worried that my son would go off to college and I wouldn’t have much going on. That fear and anxiety drove some of my creative fever around writing my novel Hazel Says No. Nothing was going to happen for me if I didn’t make something kind of special. That was clear. And I was sick of being funny just with my husband and son and best friends. I wanted to really put that somewhere. I’m proud of myself for writing something that has opened new creative doors and brought new people and work adventures into my life. It’s been special and cool and important feeling, too, for my son to see me get this whole new thing going on at this later date.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Realizing that my gut and taste are my guides. And this part will sound like I’m quoting my therapist, and I AM: That my authenticity is my superpower.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I feel so much more me. And I like myself so much more. I feel more confident in presenting the real me to the world in all sorts of ways—my writing, my relationships, the way I look.

As a writer and creative person, I feel like I’ve rediscovered the child in me. The drama club kid I was in high school, the 8th grader who wrote and directed a soap opera sort of parody/satire starring my friends, and before that, the girl in braids sitting on a tree stump at elementary school recess reading a novel or psychoanalyzing my classmates. (They made appointments with me. In a datebook. I brought my homemade Rorschach tests for them.)

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

Debuting as a novelist—at 53.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

Having a toddler and then a preschooler was exhausting, but I miss it. I was 37, 38 and we were living in Vancouver, BC. My son was adorably cuddly and verbal, and he sang a lot—including the entire Charlotte’s Web soundtrack, Dan Zanes, Talking Heads. We spent hours walking the neighborhood or on the swings or going to the library or the community center for music class or the pool or having hot chocolate in a café with a pile of books. There was a cemetery across the street from my house and we’d walk there. Or stay dry at home with our dog, Salem. And though sometimes the rainy days we spent together in Vancouver felt endless, I’d love to have one more of those days. I miss the riches of hours upon hours hanging out with him. But overall, I feel happiest and most myself now.

Like a lot of us, I grew up in a not so healthy family situation. Coming out of that, my teens and early adulthood felt super hard and fraught, but it would be pretty great to go back to college knowing myself, being the me inside my brain now. I would embrace my inner nerd, play the dating scene in a much more and confident way, have healthier friendships. Study more, drink less, but have way more fun. And maybe I wouldn’t be too intimidated to take a creative writing class! Or be an English major.

Jessica Berger Gross a few years ago, enjoying gelato in Bologna with her son, Lucien.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I started practicing Iyengar yoga in my early 30s and took classes and workshops with women decades older than me who had seemingly effortless ten-minute headstands. Now I have one of those long headstands, but it took me twenty years of practice. (Longer, actually. In my 20s, I couldn’t get off the ground.) On the street, I love looking at people with gray hair and quote-unquote natural style who become more themselves as they age.

The painter Alex Katz is still making work in his late 90s. A profile of him in the New York Times a few years ago mentioned his daily routine (painting, swims, etc.) and dismissed at least some of my anxiety that I was “too old” to write in a new way.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

Going gray. Best beauty/style decision I ever made. In my 40s, I stopped coloring my hair. (Sari, you know all about this since you helped me figure out how to do it and let me write about it for you at Longreads.) I was so sick of fighting and paying to dye my very gray hair. Still. As much as I wanted to go for it, I was afraid of letting go of the artifice of brown hair – that I’d sometimes have blown out for important feeling book meetings! For one thing, I figured I’d look much older. And maybe I do? But also, women — young women, beautiful women of all ages, older women, uber stylish women — started stopping me on the street to talk to me about my hair.

Healthwise, I “have” to do yoga, for an hour-and-a-half a day, most days, to really feel good. That sounds crazy!!! But it’s true. I’ve tried (too many times) to skipping my yoga practice, and it’s a quick route to feeling awful for me. I take a 90-minute recorded online Iyengar classes with my yoga teacher and friend Marla Apt.

Jessica Berger Gross photographed by Nina Subin .

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Botox. Filler. Lasers. Can’t do it, won’t do it. I had a microdermabrasion facial once and my skin hurt for weeks. It felt terrible. I’d much rather slather on oils and moisturizer, do a headstand — and get some sleep. Also, dressing “my age.” And heels! I never wore heels, and I won’t wear heels, and I hate heels. I like Birkenstocks (sandals, but also their more wintery clogs and boots) and Hokas, and I bought some cute Dansko clogs for my book tour. Screw you, patriarchy!

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

When I was in my late 20s, I made the (very difficult) decision to become estranged from my family. A complete break: I haven’t spoken to my parents or brothers in something close to 25 years. The idea of estrangement and going “no contact” wasn’t part of the culture then, and I didn’t have the language for what I was doing. Even though this was in reaction to a sometimes violent and emotionally abusive childhood, I felt like a bad person, a terrible daughter. But something inside me knew that this was the only way I could save myself and figure out how to be happy. As painful as the break was, it changed me and my life for the better. From there, I started from scratch. Learned how to have healthy relationships. Started writing. Made a new family.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

The (obvious) thing about regrets and choices is that one thing happening means another doesn’t. Part of me wishes I’d started writing fiction sooner. But on the other hand? It was probably so much better this way! Maybe I should have gotten an MFA and tried becoming a creative writing professor? Only I might have hated it!

Going backwards, I mean, of course I wish I’d had a healthy and loving childhood. And I wonder who I’d be if I’d had that. Would that have made me write sooner? Or have a healthier immune system? Or saved me years of therapy. So, yeah. There’s that. But I also realize that I’m the person I am—the writer, the mother, the friend—because of what it took to climb out of my childhood.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

Write more, read more. Hang out with my son, who is 17, as he becomes an adult. Travel with my husband Neil, and just generally have more time to hang out with him in a leisurely, taking adventures sort of way when one or the other of us isn’t working on a deadline. (Neil is a sociology professor; we met as students in graduate school at UW-Madison.)

Neil and I love a beach walk with our dog, a good meal. We love a Brooklyn day. Maybe we’ll live abroad for a few months in Paris or Rome? I’m also very into adventuring and day trips with my friends. Going for cold dips and hot saunas, thrifting, cross country skiing, hikes, meals, all that. And then, future wise, I love my town in Maine, but also, I’d love to live a bit closer to the ocean. So, we’ll see.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

Look up words. My Hebrew School librarian Sylvia Avner taught me to look up the definition of any unfamiliar word I came across. I still love to look at words in the dictionary when I’m reading and when I’m writing—even words I know—and get surprised by their shades of meaning.

Do what you love, if you can’t do anything else. My high school drama teacher Larry Waxman told us to pursue a life in theater only if we couldn’t do anything else. Not knowing how to handle rejection, I quit the drama department my first year at Vassar soon after not getting cast in anything. (See: regrets!) But writing has been the thing I could never seem to give up on or quit.

The secret to writing is reading. (Obviously.) I read Stephen King’s On Writing when it came out, and the idea of teaching yourself to write by reading has guided me. That all you really need is a library card. (Shoutout to librarians! And libraries.)

So do the thing you can’t not do, and don’t necessarily expect someone else to teach you how to do it. And use a dictionary.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

Do lots of people mention the ending of Six Feet Under? That feels like my ideal burial—but add being near the sea. I was talking about this question with my rabbi friend, and she suggested a Jewish cemetery in Midcoast Maine. Answering this questionnaire, I reached out to them! So, thank you?

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

After years of trial and error: Make the reservation at the place I want to eat. (This year, Suzuki, the Japanese restaurant in Rockland, Maine.) Sleep in. Ask Neil and our son to go to the ocean with me. Take a cold May dip with my friends that weekend. Don’t wait for someone else to guess what will make me happy. Figure out what I want and make it happen.

*The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire is exclusive to Oldster Magazine.