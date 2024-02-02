Links Upon Links...
An Oldster Magazine roundup...with a playlist and a little open thread thrown into the mix.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
RIP 91-year-old Broadway star Chita Rivera, best known for her performances in West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, and Chicago. - At ABC News, Mark Osborne and Carson Blackwelder report.
Condolences to Bruce Springsteen and family on the passing of his mom, Adele, at 98. - via Steve Van Zandt on X/Twitter. Here they are adorably dancing together at one of his New York Shows in 2016.
Happy 83rd birthday to Neil Diamond, last week.Neil Diamond on Instagram: “Help us wish Neil a Happy Birthday! ~ Team Neil”
“This 99-Year-Old Swimmer Just Broke 3 World Records” - In The Cut/NYMag, Tariro Mzezewa reports.Ventura Surf and Swim 🏊🏻♀️🌊🏄🏼♀️ on Instagram
In the wake of my last link roundup two weeks ago—with the headline “It’s Never Too Late to Become a Champion Rower or (Insert Other Aspiration Here)”—New York Times editor and Oldster Magazine Questionnaire taker Dan Saltzstein let me know about the Times’s ongoing series, “It’s Never Too Late,” filled with stories about people doing big things later on in life. Check it out…
After I published last week’s open thread about The Quarter-Life Crisis, I heard from psychotherapist and author Satya Doyle Byock, who published a smart book called Quarter-Life: The Search for Self in Early Adulthood.
Apparently there’s a poll circulating around the New York Magazine offices asking “What is the last age that you feel young?” (via the daily Dinner Party newsletter). As someone who, at 58, still struggles to feel like an adult, yet was precocious and acted too grown up in my teens and 20s, I’m actually stumped by this question. What do you think?
“When the author began to transition in her 60s, she saw a lifetime of experiences in a new light.” - in The New Republic, Lidija Haas profiles author and Oldster Magazine Questionnaire taker, Lucy Sante, on the occasion of Lucy’s new memoir, I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition, our February 14th.
“Welcome to your 50s; it’s complicated.” - in The Guardian, Zoe Moss writes about what a big deal it’s been for her—and supermodel Kate Moss—to hit the half-century mark.
At AARP’s YouTube channel, Robert DeNiro on 50 years working with Martin Scorcese, and being a dad to a new baby at 80.
“‘Ageism’ is not a word that’s been used much in either of Ms. Carroll’s cases. But age — how it shaped her behavior in the aftermath of the assault, how it eventually propelled her to come forward and how it has been used to discredit her — has been an undercurrent of her story from the beginning.” - In The New York Times, Jessica Bennett profiles brilliant, audacious, who last week was awarded $83 million in her defamation case against Donald Trump.
🚨It’s time for the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld:
Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld has picked some great new songs that you probably have not heard yet to get your year off to a wonderful start. It’s hard to find great new music amongst the millions of new tracks out there, but Chenfeld is here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist. Enjoy!
Zach Bryan with Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything – Haunting duet from two country-adjacent stars.
Raye – Worth It - Fast rising Londoner with a sleek slice of elevated soul.
Khruangbin – A Love International – Chilled instrumental updated surf-rockfish guitar from quirky festival headliners.
Say She She – Forget Me Not – Sweet singing trio channel a warm, discodelic low-fi soul.
100 Gecs – Hollywood Baby - Collage-like chaotic hyperpop that may be the future of rock…or something like it.
Liam Gallagher/John Squire – Just Another Rainbow – Iconic Oasis vocalist and Stone Roses guitarist join forces for big, anthemic brit-rock opus.
Future Utopia – We Were We Still Are – Funky, thoughtful exercise from side project of British hitmaker featuring poet/rapper/writer Kae Tempest.
Slowdive – Kisses – Shoegaze legends return with requisite jangly guitars, ethereal atmospherics, and intriguing vocals.
Geese – Cowboy Nudes – The new scruffy, celebratory song from Geese, not to be confused with Goose, the ascendent jam band of the day.
Mama Zu – Lip - Ripping, don’t-tread-on-me posthumous rock track by Jessi Zazu, a prolific artist who died of cancer at 27.
Interesting question today, Sari! I think I feel like a kid at least once every day. I'm not sure when the last time I felt "young" was, or even if there ever really was such a time. In my 20s, I was convinced that I had been alive for quite some time now, so I started this dichotomy pretty early on (where I feel both old and young at various times of the day/year). I feel really young any time I do jiu jitsu, but then I feel older the next day!
I feel as young as I ever have at 78. In fact, I feel like this is the age I was meant to be my whole
Life!