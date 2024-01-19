I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

“Here's Why You Might Have Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Thoughts At 3 a.m.” - at AARP’s The Girlfriend, Danielle Braff has some useful tips for those of us in the mid/late-life insomnia club.