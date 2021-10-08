Does High School Never End?
An open thread on the Mean Girls experience. Tell me about yours...
A Mean Girls pile-on in eighth grade had long-lasting impact on me, but I’m not alone. As I travel through life, I keep hearing from others that the same thing happened to them, either in junior high or high school.
It’s also a phenomenon that keeps repeating itself, at different life phases. And I’m loathe to admit that in different instances, I’ve found myself on different sides of it.
So I’m curious: how common is the Mean Girls experience? How many of you have been through something like it, either as a child, or an adult? In this open thread, help me, for once and for all, to settle the question:
Do high school social dynamics ever truly end, or is this a persistent, unresolvable feature of human nature?
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.