This week I was quoted twice in The New York Times Style section, first for an article by Callie Holtermann about Gen Z and its anxiety about aging, then for a piece by Guy Trebay about about Nikki Haley resorting to what seem like ageist tropes, in her Republican Presidential primary campaign.

Those articles brought in lots of additional subscribers. If you’re new here, welcome to Oldster Magazine! It’s great to have you here. This publication is known for “Exploring what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life.” It’s where everyone of every age is considered an “oldster,” because we’re all aging, and we’re all the oldest we’ve ever been, which feels like a big deal, no matter where you sit on the aging spectrum.

Every other Friday, I post an “open thread,” in which I talk about a topic and my own experience with it, then invite you to respond with a comment about your own experience and/or perspective. (On alternating Fridays, I post Link Roundups.) The open threads have contributed greatly to building the Oldster community, a wonderfully supportive, growing group of people who have been connecting and getting to know one another in the comments, and among whom an intergenerational conversation has been happening—something I have been trying to foster as a way to normalize and destigmatize aging, and combat ageism.

The last open thread I published, on arthritis and joint pain, has received over 400 comments so far! (I’ll go to the orthopedist again on Monday for my MRI results and a plan. Wish me luck.)

I was asked whether Gen Z’s preoccupation with aging—and their already seeking beauty treatments to preserve their youthful skin—was anything new, and also whether the pervasiveness of appearance-centric social media made these concerns more urgent for 20somethings. I had a lot of things to say—both yes and no—but the only quote of mine that made it in (as a journalist myself, I know this is just how it goes!) was one in which I said that it was probably the standard “quarter-life crisis,” something I went through to, 30 or so years ago, long before the advent of social media.

Sometimes many of us—my 58-year-old self included—can default to being dismissive of younger people’s concerns about aging. But when I look back on my mid- to late-20s, I recall being pretty constantly freaked out about how old I was getting, and whether time was running out for certain things. I felt as if there was a meter running on every aspect of my life—my career, my biological clock, my changing body, my chance at a solid, lasting relationship.

Left, This is me at 25, after a big quarter-life-crisis haircut I instantly decided to grow back out. I don’t have a lot of photos of myself from that pre-smartphone time. Also, I don’t know how to use PhotoShop, so I cropped out the other person in the photo using my finger. Lol.; Right, me much more recently.

I thought I’d ask all of you to look back at that time in your life, and see what you recall being anxious about. What did you worry over when you were in your mid- to late-20s—back when that was the oldest you had ever been? Were you afraid that time was running out for you, on certain fronts? And, of course, those readers who are Gen Z (which I hear ends around 27, if you believe age groups are real, etc., etc.), I want to hear about what concerns you right now. Tell us in the comments.

In a recent Oldster essay, 68-year-old New York City nightlife writer Michael Musto reflected back to worrying at 28 that he was already a has-been. I remember thinking something similar. I felt stuck in trade publishing, writing for industry magazines like Body Fashions/Intimate Apparel, Home Furnishing News, and Women’s Wear Daily.

In fact, around this time 30 years ago, on January 17th, 1994, when I was 28, I was covering the Housewares Show in Chicago during one of that city’s coldest days on record; it was -28 degrees Fahrenheit, -70 with the wind chill. If you went outside for one minute, your eyelashes and nostrils froze. That same day, there was a massive earthquake in Los Angeles. Watching the news while running on a treadmill in my hotel I thought, Clearly the world is ending, and it is too late for me to ever become a real writer, for non business-to-business publications.

Spoiler alert! The world did not end in 1994. (Another possible open thread topic for another time: When in the past did you believe the world was ending?) And I’ve since become something in the ballpark of “a real writer.”

But in several ways, at that time I felt as if I was having a “quarter-life crisis,” and racing against time. The year before, I’d left my first marriage. I didn’t yet know myself well enough to realize I didn’t want kids, and I was concerned I wouldn’t meet a solid life partner before my youthful looks and fertility ran out. Men I dated were worried about that, too—more than one admitted he didn’t date women over 27 because he was concerned they were in a rush to settle down, get married and have kids. Those men didn’t want to waste my precious, waning time.

It reminded me of what my maternal grandfather’s second wife would answer when anyone asked her age: “plenty-nine,” because 29 was the last age at which a woman was considered “young” and marriageable in her day.

When I was 29, I was as anxious about turning 30 as I am now about turning 60 in 2025. Turning 30, and what it “meant” in terms of heralding a new, more serious phase of adulthood, was so anxiety-provoking, I threw myself three birthday parties that year to distract myself from the import of it.

Oh, did I go through a “quarter-life crisis”! I was probably I was in my late 20s when I first read an article on that rite of passage. Someone probably sent it to me (by snail mail, or maybe fax) because they saw me having one.

Okay, your turn. What did you worry about in your mid- to late-20s? Did you have a “quarter-life crisis”? If you’re in your mid- to late-20s now, are you having one? Are you anxious about getting older and what it means?

Tell us in the comments…

