I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

🚨Time to put some new music into old ears. Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld:

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Aaron Frazier – Payback – Joyous, funky old school fun from a formidable falsetto singer.

Suki Waterhouse – My Fun – Upbeat, bouncy song perfect for a sunny summer.

Hozier – Too Sweet – He has one of the world’s most distinctive voices and his latest hit has that perfect combination of soul and pop in the tradition of George Michael, Hall + Oates and Sam Smith.

Larry Campbell and Theresa Williams – Desert Island Dreams – The new one from the standout roots music couple features their timeless, locked in vocal harmonies and Larry’s world-class guitar playing.

Beabadoobee/Laufey – A Night to Remember – These two ascending new singers love the sound of early 60s Bossa Nova, and they do a nice job on giving this sultry tune a 21st century feel.

Tyler Childers – In Your Love – Alt-ish country star’s new song is so intimate it would sound as right at an intimate venue as it did at MSG where he recently sold out two nights.

Noah Kahan – Stick Season – in the early 2010s, we had the folk takeover of pop with Mumford and the Sons and the Lumineers, and a related trend is now happening with Kahan and Zack Bryan. Happily, it seems there’s always an audience for leanly produced, well played and sung, timeless tunes.

Bonny Light Horseman – I know You Know – Folk/country outfit has a great new album out called Keep Me On Your Mind /See You Free.

D4VD – My House Is Not A House – Good example of the fuzzy, effortless soul that is getting through to a larger audience these days.

Mildlife – Yourself – The latest from my favorite Australian pysch fusion band evokes yacht rock, with a more proggy sheen.

Well, I’d say there are enough links here to keep you busy this first official summer weekend. Happy summer solstice, and thank you, as always, for your support!

-Sari