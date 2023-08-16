Andy Romanoff at 81. Photo by Jordan Romanoff.

Andy Romanoff in his own words: I have one bio that begins “Andy Romanoff’s motion picture career spans over 50 years…” another that begins “For almost half of his life, Andy Romanoff wasn't looking further ahead than his next meal. After getting thrown out of five high schools and going on to steal motorcycles, scam credit cards, and burn cars for weekend fun, it seemed clear to everyone around him that he was a screwup” and there’s probably another one somewhere that says something about “inventor, entrepreneur, corporate executive…” It’s hard to be brief cause I kept on moving.

How old are you?

81

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I have a hard time believing I’m 81 but it’s clear I’m not any other age.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I feel just right. Many people tell me I’m young for my age and I hear from many of my peers, “I don’t know how you are still doing that.” So I guess I run a little harder than most my age but I’ve always been this way so it seems right to me.

When I’m writing something that pleases me or working on a picture that’s coming to life, or when I’m experiencing something that inspires me, all the discomforts and fears of age drop away and for that while I am ageless.

What do you like about being your age?

Freedom from striving. Freedom from too much wanting. Freedom from working for others. The joy of knowing old friends for extraordinary lengths of time. The joy of ruminating based on experience.

Left, "Me and Darcy, the love of my life early eighties"; Right, "Living with The Hog Farm, 1971."

What is difficult about being your age?

Aches and pains, loss of friends, the narrowing of possibilities, the inescapability of what lies ahead.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I am old now. The seventh-inning stretch is done, the shape of the game is clear, and even if I can force an upset and change the score one more time the ninth inning is nigh, and then I am headed for the parking lot. Imagine if you can, the next game will be played without me.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

If I may quote myself from the last chapter of my book,

“Oh, to be young and stupid again. Yeah, sure it’s good to have the wisdom of age. I kind of like having patience, and the long view is often useful, but sometimes I just want to bang on the drum all day….

I am old now. The seventh-inning stretch is done, the shape of the game is clear, and even if I can force an upset and change the score one more time the ninth inning is nigh, and then I am headed for the parking lot. Imagine if you can, the next game will be played without me. When tomorrow comes there will be a new team on the field. The announcer will call, “and batting in third position is” … and it will not be me. That hurts.”

“Shooting street life on Hollywood Blvd, 2013.” Photo by Scot Sothern.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

It took a long time for me to become this version of me. For most of that time I was comfortable helping others tell their story or telling the stories of technology. Now, for the first time I have things of my own to say and I’m learning how to say them.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I think I’ve hit most of them. I’ve started businesses, had multiple careers, married successfully, had and raised children, kept my friends and made new ones, lived into my 80s. Not bad for a guy who wasn’t looking where he was going.

One of the great things about aging is the growing sensation of the long sweep of time. The days drop away, but the years take on new meanings.

Here’s one though. At 78 or 79, when I realized there was a book hiding in the short stories I was writing, I decided to write one and finish it by 80. I missed by a year, but that’s not so much at my age.

And one more. We throw a big New Years Day party every year to take notice of the cycle beginning again. For the most part the other milestones seem to me like the borders between states, essentially artificial and noticeable only by people. You drive past the signs and take note that the name has changed, but the land and the sky, the important things don’t change. One of the great things about aging is the growing sensation of the long sweep of time. The days drop away, but the years take on new meanings.

“Me with lifelong friend Bobby Vee and my favorite motorcycle about 1961.”

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

This is it! I have been stronger, made more money, had more juice flowing through my veins but now I have the understanding that living the arc of life has given me, and that is a precious thing.

At 81 the little children of my block treat me as a beloved curiosity. Their parents let them roam for a house or two so they come, two or three of them, and ring my bell. “ANDY” they shriek when I appear and pushing past me they run into the house. “Can we have a snack?” they say and when popcorn or melons or strawberries have been provided maybe my pal Margo will look at me in deep seriousness and say, “Can we sit on the porch and eat our snacks together?” 75 years separate us but for this moment I am desirable company and filled with happiness.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Last night we went to the Hollywood Bowl and watched 91-year-old John Williams conduct the L.A. Philharmonic playing the music of Star Wars and E.T. To see the spring in his step as he came back out for an encore inspires the hell out of me! I am inspired by people in their 80s and 90s who continue to produce new work. Jimmy Carter certainly for a lifetime of example, John Cale, (JC is actually a few days younger than me but he gets up on stage at night and BANGS!), Tony Bennett who until his recent passing continued to make music and paint while living with Alzheimer’s, David Crosby dammit, a little older than me but just now gone. I always thought I would get to meet him and say thanks for the music.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

After falling in the locker room at the gym a few months ago, laying there naked and yelling for help, I’m working harder to regain more feeling in a nerve-damaged leg, and after wearing the same Levis and flannel shirts for nearly 70 years I’m looking round to see if there is something else I could be comfortable in.

At 81 the little children of my block treat me as a beloved curiosity. Their parents let them roam for a house or two so they come, two or three of them, and ring my bell. “ANDY” they shriek when I appear and pushing past me they run into the house.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

To “act my age.” What do they mean by that? To perform a simulacrum of gravitas? To walk stooped and slow? Fuck that. 😊

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

Gimme more and I’ll celebrate them. This year we had a late New Years Day party. It was also my book launch party and my birthday party all together. We had as many people as we could get into the back yard eating and drinking and hugging and kissing and talking a mile a minute. And it’s not because each birthday is a milestone by the way. It’s a chance to see and touch the people we love and are sharing our lives with and ya got to call it something so they will know it’s time to show up.