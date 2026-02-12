Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Sward's avatar
Jean Sward
15h

My dad who died last November at 105 was all about beauty. He had a passion (some say an addiction) for collecting beautiful things - tropical fish, shells, roses, orchids, mineral crystals. And here's what he said in a morphine haze the night before he died. "Can there be too much beauty in the world? No. There cannot be too much beauty in the world. There cannot be."

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sari Botton and others
Liz Callaway's avatar
Liz Callaway
16h

I’m so glad you shared the Broadway for Orlando video— I sing on it! (You can hear me harmonizing with my sister, Ann near the end of the song.)

I’ll never forget that recording session—we were so devastated about the Pulse nightclub massacre— to come together in our grief and do something to make a difference was cathartic. We went on to do a Broadway For Orlando concert in Orlando, and we sang What the World Needs Now at the Democratic National Convention. That was a thrill.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture