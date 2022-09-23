Readers,

I don’t know about you, but there are times when I feel 100% certain astrology is real, and others when I’m not so sure. Now I want to know what you think—and what your experience has been. (There’s a comment button down below.)

In my (almost) 57 years, I’ve been to more than my share of astrologers—good and bad—and read countless horoscopes. Sometimes what I hear or read feels as if it describes me to a T, and applies perfectly to my experience—which makes it especially disappointing when the opposite happens, because it calls all into question all those more reassuring times.

I guess I believe strongly enough in astrology to repeatedly tell people I’m a Libra the same way I might tell them I’m Gen X, or a woman, or a short person, or a writer. “Libra” feels like the same sort of provable fact of who I am—I’m a hopeless romantic; I have a difficult time making choices, weighing every possible option endlessly, etc., etc.

I remember my mother telling me this about myself when I was very young. There were these moments when, in simple declarative statements, she would inform me—a more recently hatched earthling—about the way the world worked. “It’s 1970 now,” she told me on January 1 of that year, three months after I turned 4, then explained how we count the years. “Elbows sometimes get dry, so we put lotion on them,” she said another time when I was small. I learned of my sun sign and and the Zodiac in the same way. “You are a Libra.”

There have been times in recent years when I had to stop paying attention to astrology. I suspected I was bringing to fruition some of the more negative predictions I read.

To test that theory, one October I conducted an experiment with two other Libras. For the entire month, the three of us had to ignore the monthly horoscope from one of the most popular astrologers on the internet, while emailing each other at the end of every day to report on how our days had gone. At the end of the month, we looked back at that astrologer’s predictions, and compared them to what we’d recorded about what had really happened to us. It turned out there was very little overlap.

Despite our findings, I still never fully abandoned astrology. I’ver remained on the fence—like a true Libra!

I guess I’m thinking about this now because it’s almost my birthday, and today Libra season begins. Now I want to know what you think. Is astrology real? In the comments, tell me what you believe, and what has led you to believe it.

Leave a comment

-Sari

PS Tonight at 5:30pm I’ll be reading and signing books at Flashlight Books in Walnut Creek, California. If you’re in the area, please come!

PPS Next Tuesday, 9/27 from 6-7:30pm, I’ll be doing a reading/signing at Gloria Delson Contemporary Arts in Downtown LA. If you’re in the area, please come!

PPPS Please enjoy what might as well be the Libra national anthem, from the Streisand/Kristofferson version of A Star is Born—a record I first fell in love with in 1976, at 11. It’s still one of my favorite records.

Share