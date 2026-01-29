Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sari Botton's avatar
Sari Botton
13h

SHOVELING, not shoving. 🤦🏻‍♀️ Fixed the typo.

Reply
Share
Joyce Wadler's avatar
Joyce Wadler
15h

I think, once you start receiving Medicare, you shouldn't even have to walk through snow. Big, good-looking guys should be posted on every block to carry you.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Sari Botton and others
80 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture